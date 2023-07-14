Coleman/VisasQ Establish Specialized Life Science Team in the U.S.

News provided by

VisasQ Group; Coleman Research Group

14 Jul, 2023, 08:15 ET

Contribute to innovation in the Life Science fields by gathering and connecting knowledge from around the world  

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Research Group and its parent company VisasQ, a leading expert network, announce the establishment of a specialized team for the life sciences sector in the US.  
Coleman will promote the development of experts in the life sciences field and create an environment where our client companies can more easily access the latest knowledge from around the world.  

• About Our Business  
As the only public company in the expert network service (ENS) industry, VisasQ, together with Coleman since 2021, have expanded its global knowledge platform that connects businesses with experts from around the world. With a database of over 560,000 experts in 190 countries, we offer a variety of services such as 1on1 consultation, expert survey, quick poll, etc., to provide most needed insights in most needed ways.  

•Background of the launch of the Life Science Team  
The Life Sciences Sector expected to grow due to the increasing population and awareness of health. Many global companies are attempting to establish new businesses and drive innovation in this market by leveraging digital technologies and developing ones.  

*Source: Precedence Research   
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-analytics-market 
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-tools-market 

Many of our clients and prospects, including corporates and consulting firms, have shown an increased demand for research and development in the life sciences sector. Therefore, we have established a specialized team for the life sciences to meet the growing demand. 

By launching this specialized team, we will place an emphasis on vetting experts in the life sciences field from around the world and continue to build a database that gathers the best experts.  

We will then connect these experts with companies and consulting firms that are seeking to transform the life sciences field and contribute to the creation of innovation that supports people's lives. 

•To companies considering our service 
Contact information: https://www.colemanrg.com/become-a-client/
• Coleman Research Group, Inc. 
URL: https://colemanrg.com/
• VisasQ Inc. 
URL：https://corp.visasq.co.jp/en/ 

SOURCE VisasQ Group; Coleman Research Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.