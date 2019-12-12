Colepepper Plumbing & Drains unveils upgraded website and company-wide rebranding effort

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colepepper Plumbing & Drains, a HomeAdvisor top-rated company serving the greater San Diego area with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, has announced a comprehensive rebranding effort that gives the company a fresh, contemporary visual presence online and on the street.

The rebranding, led by New Jersey advertising agency KickCharge Creative, is built around a new logo featuring the company name accompanied by a cartoon image of an orange hot pepper wearing sunglasses and holding a wrench. The new logo and image in a blue, green and orange color scheme are featured prominently on Colepepper Plumbing & Drains' new truck wraps and redesigned and upgraded website.

"Our culture has become very visually oriented, so it's crucial for companies to stand out from the nonstop stream of information and images," said Mitch Kenney, owner of Colepepper Plumbing & Drains. "We wanted a strong, bold brand that reflects our confidence as a company and give us the 'pop' that's so important in the digital era."

Colepepper Plumbing & Drains' redesigned website offers more than just visual improvements. The updated site features a new layout and functionality optimized for mobile screens, improved organization and navigation, and enhanced content, including a blog and rotating coupons and special offers.

"We've adjusted the visual and digital sides of the Colepepper brand, but we're not changing our commitment to quality service, fair prices and reliability," Kenney said. "Colepepper will still be delivering the best plumbing value and customer experience to the San Diego area."

For more information on Colepepper Plumbing's rebranding, visit www.colepepperplumbing.com/ or call (619) 838-1322 to speak with a licensed professional.

About Colepepper Plumbing & Drains

Colepepper Plumbing & Drains, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, is a third-generation, family-owned and operated plumbing business serving San Diego and surrounding areas. Backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, Colepepper offers plumbing, drain and sewer repair, toilet repair and water filtration. Colepepper Plumbing has been awarded Best Plumbers in San Diego by Expertise, the Super Service Award by Angie's List, and Top-Rated Elite Service Provider for HomeAdvisor. For more information, call 619-838-1322 or visit https://www.colepepperplumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

President, Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Colepepper Plumbing & Drains

Related Links

http://www.colepepperplumbing.com

