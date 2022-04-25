Colgate Launches Historic $1 Billion Campaign to Support Transformational Initiatives

HAMILTON, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate University has announced the largest philanthropic campaign in its 203-year history — seeking to raise $1 billion for a series of major initiatives set forth in the University's Third-Century Plan.

Touching on every aspect of University, the campaign will focus on building new strengths in several key areas: academics; creativity and innovation; faculty; admissions; residential life; athletics; campus and sustainability; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and life after Colgate.

The Campaign for the Third Century

"We seek to not only be one of the most compelling undergraduate institutions in the country, but a leader," said Colgate President Brian W. Casey. "The college that reaffirms the liberal arts, that embraces debate and inquiry, and that cherishes having students from all different quarters and all different means, living together in an intentional community. The Third-Century Plan and this campaign are the most ambitious undertakings in our history, and they set the path to move Colgate to new heights."

With a $1 billion goal, the Campaign for the Third Century will provide resources for Colgate's Third-Century Plan, the long-term, strategic roadmap for the University that was introduced and adopted by the institution during its Bicentennial in 2019.

More than $410 million has already been committed to support campaign priorities and will accelerate Colgate's ability to attract talented students and faculty; strengthen its academic enterprise; enrich the student experience; and enhance its idyllic campus, famous for its beauty.

In the leadup to the launch of the campaign, 13 women graduates of Colgate stepped forward with $1 million each to support campaign priorities. The first-of-its-kind collaboration aims to generate a wellspring of support for the University's third-century ambitions, while inspiring philanthropic giving at all levels.

Highlights of the campaign:

Building on efforts to make a Colgate education accessible to outstanding students regardless of socioeconomic background by supporting financial aid initiatives such as the Colgate Commitment, which aligns tuition costs with family income.

The addition of 25 endowed chairs to allow Colgate to attract and retain outstanding teacher-scholars and to support emerging academic initiatives.

A hub for arts, creativity, and innovation in a newly created Middle Campus. Later this year, Colgate will break ground on the Benton Center for Arts, Creativity, and Technology, made possible by a $25 million gift from Dan Benton '80, H'10, P'10, to house departmental offices, flexible performance and teaching spaces, computer and media labs, studios, offices, and gathering spaces for faculty and students.

The Robert H.N. Ho Mind, Brain, and Behavior Center, drawing on funds from the $15 million leadership gift by the center's namesake to renovate and expand Olin Hall and foster multidisciplinary scholarship by bringing together faculty and students in psychological and brain sciences, neuroscience, biology, philosophy, linguistics, and language programs.

The first residence hall of the University's fifth Residential Commons, through a $10 million leadership gift from Bob Fox '59. Fox Hall will be located between Burke Hall and the ALANA Cultural Center in an area now occupied by Gate House, and it is the first step in the University's plans to complete its Residential College System.

Renovations of the Reid Athletic Center, launched with a $25 million leadership gift from Chase Carey '76, as part of the University's ongoing effort to expand its reach and reputation through its Division I athletics program. When complete, Reid will feature a new arena and competition court, updated team and locker rooms, and a new health and performance center.

, launched with a leadership gift from '76, as part of the University's ongoing effort to expand its reach and reputation through its Division I athletics program. When complete, Reid will feature a new arena and competition court, updated team and locker rooms, and a new health and performance center. An architecturally and socially connected residential district on the Lower Campus. Plans include new housing for juniors and seniors; renovations to existing Broad Street houses; new dining, study, and community spaces; and new paths and green space that connect to campus.

The Colgate Fund, an unrestricted fund that augments income from the University's endowment each year. The Colgate Fund enables the University to respond quickly to new challenges and opportunities and have access to additional resources to fund priority projects.

Contact:

Daniel DeVries

Colgate University

315-813-4104

[email protected]

SOURCE Colgate University