Colgate® Launches Optic White® Advanced LED Whitening

"What makes this product unique is the combination of its performance and ease of use," says John Kooyman, Chief Marketing Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. "We're proud to offer the clinically-proven guarantee of whitening teeth that are up to six shades whiter in just ten days. Many at-home whiteners are cumbersome, complicated or ineffective, but with our introduction, we bring to the market a product that is both easy to use and highly effective."

The device is designed with a rechargeable battery which allows for a consistent power outlay. This ensures the LED light panel, containing over seven hundred micro lights, is always running at an optimal wavelength for effective performance. The non-UV blue light level accelerates the whitening power by 190% of the 9% hydrogen peroxide, the same whitening ingredient used by dentists. Recommended usage calls for dispensing a vial of the whitening gel on the top and bottom sections of the mouthpiece. Once inserted and powered on, the LED lights are activated and the whitening process begins. The device beeps halfway through, at the five-minute mark, and again when complete. To achieve optimal results, this process should be repeated for 10 straight days.

"We've spent the past five years perfecting the LED device and treatment system," explains Hallie Strotman, R&D. "Every element of the finished product had to meet our criteria of being well-designed, comfortable and most importantly, deliver the whitening results today's discerning consumer demands." The overall product has over 80 patents globally from the development of the device and its design to the compact, rechargeable case.

The Colgate ® Optic White ® Advanced LED Whitening Treatment is available at shop.colgate.com and retails for $185, which includes the rechargeable device and a 10-day supply of whitening serum. The kit can also be purchased for $145 if opting for the serum refill subscription service. The 10-day supply of Colgate ® Optic White ® Serum Refills are sold separately for $49 and the 5-day supply is $29.

