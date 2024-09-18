Colgate Opens Doors to Higher Education with Annual Haz La U Initiative

In partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Colgate will sponsor $100,000 in educational grants for the 16th consecutive year.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate-Palmolive Company is proud to announce that applications are now open for Haz La U, a Colgate sponsored educational grant program in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. The program offers 31 educational grants totaling $100,000 to high school seniors of Hispanic heritage who have focused on academic excellence, dedication to community service, and demonstrated leadership in their communities. Applications for the 2025-2026 academic year are now open and will conclude on November 3, 2024.

Colgate believes that education is a path to a brighter, healthier future and is dedicated to helping students achieve just that. One 2023 grant recipient, Jasmine Martinez, is a first-year University of Florida student who is passionate about helping others connect with their culture. Jasmine created an initiative when she was just ten years old to educate those around her about the importance of maintaining their cultural legacy.

"At Colgate, our brand values have always been simple: we exist to create smiles that unlock a brighter future. Jasmine's dedication to deepening cultural connections in her community embodies this spirit," said Diana Haussling, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate-Palmolive North America. "As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the 16th year of our partnership with Haz La U, we are inspired by Jasmine's story and incredibly proud to support her journey as we work to reimagine healthier futures for all."

Jasmine is now pursuing a degree in International Studies with a concentration in Latin America and the Caribbean. "I'm grateful to Colgate for granting me the Haz La U scholarship to support my goals of becoming a lawyer and using my knowledge to help the most vulnerable families in the United States," said Jasmine. "It makes me proud and reaffirms that hard work and dedication bears fruit."

The Company is a longtime partner of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, sponsoring Haz La U grants for deserving high school students since 2009. "We are extremely proud of the great work we have done with Colgate to provide students the support they need to achieve their dreams," said Antonio Tijerino, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "We are committed to celebrating Hispanic excellence in the classroom and community through programs like Haz La U and the Youth Awards, which have been supporting students on their higher education journeys for 26 years."

The Haz La U grant program will offer, on a regional level, 10 Gold level grants of $4,000 each, 10 Silver level grants of $3,000 each, and 10 Bronze level grants of $2,000 each. One regional winner will be selected to receive an additional national-level grant of $10,000.

To learn more about Jasmine' story and the Haz La U™ grant, visit Colgate.com/MakeTheU .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and The Youth Awards

HHF's mission focuses on education, workforce, social innovation, and culture through the lens of leadership. Through HHF's 26-year-old Youth Awards program, tens of thousands of high-achieving Latinx high school students have been recognized and received eight million dollars in support for their education, ideas or projects. Once they are vetted through the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards, alumni are connected to a larger network providing mentors, programs, and career path opportunities through the award-winning LOFT (Latinos On Fast Track) program throughout college, grad school and into their careers. Visit www.HispanicHeritage.org . Follow HHF on Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok . Listen to the HHF podcast Fritanga on your favorite streaming service and HHF YouTube channel.

