With the McBride Sisters Collection x Colgate Optic White Limited Edition Set,

You Can Enjoy a Glass of Red and Know a Brighter Smile Awaits

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate® Optic White®, a leader in teeth whitening and oral care, is toasting to a bold new partnership with the McBride Sisters Collection. Introducing the McBride Sisters Collection x Colgate Optic White Limited Edition Set, designed to help everyone 'Live Life to the Brightest' this red wine season. This limited edition set features the smooth and flavorful McBride Sisters Collection Red Blend, Central Coast 2020, a sleek compact mirror, and two next generation Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pens — so you and a friend can enjoy a glass of red with the assurance that an even brighter smile is just around the corner.

Colgate Optic White and McBride Sisters Collection Unveil the Most Unlikely of Pairings: Red Wine & Teeth Whitening. McBride Sisters Collection x Colgate Optic White Limited Edition Set Exclusively Available at McBrideSisters.com, while supplies last.

Many of us love a good glass of red wine but are mindful of keeping our smiles bright. This partnership lets you sip knowing that your smile will be as sparkling as ever.

"We're thrilled to partner with the McBride Sisters Collection because we both understand how important a bright smile is to helping people feel great about themselves and show up with confidence," said Diana Haussling, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Experience & Growth, at Colgate-Palmolive North America. "And this collaboration is all about that — embracing life, enjoying a glass of wine, and knowing brighter smiles are ahead."

Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, the trailblazing founders of the McBride Sisters Collection and pioneering viticulture of the McBride Sisters themselves, grew up in the coastal winemaking regions of the Central Coast of California and New Zealand, to create wines for those that want to experience the very best. Their award-winning Red Blend, bursting with flavors of cherry, plum, and vanilla, reflects the craftsmanship that garnered recognition by Wine Spectator as #27 of the Top 100 winemakers in the World in 2022.

"As business owners and wine lovers ourselves, we understand how confidence and a matching bright smile are essential to living life to its fullest," said Andréa McBride John, CEO and Co-Founder at McBride Sisters Collection. "That's why teaming up with Colgate Optic White was a perfect partnership — because we both believe in empowering people to enjoy life. We're excited to present this limited edition set, which perfectly combines the best of both worlds: a gorgeous red blend and a brilliant smile."

The McBride Sisters Collection x Colgate Optic White Limited Edition Set Includes:

1 McBride Sisters Collection Red Wine Blend , Central Coast 2020 (750 ml)

, Central Coast 2020 (750 ml) 2 Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pens (0.08 fl oz each)

1 Compact Mirror

The Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen features a next generation sleek, easy-to-use, new brush applicator for precision, making it easier than ever to apply. Powered by hydrogen peroxide, the formula provides visibly whiter teeth in just one week when used as directed. Whether it's for yourself or to share with a friend, this set has everything you need for your next wine night.

The McBride Sisters Collection x Colgate Optic White Limited Edition Set is available for purchase today, October 9, 2024, for $49.99, exclusively at https://www.mcbridesisters.com/products/mcbride-sisters-collection-colgate-optic-white , while supplies last.

The McBride Sisters Collection and Colgate Optic White invite everyone to raise a glass and 'Live Life to the Brightest!'

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About McBride Sisters Collection

The United States leading accessible, sustainable, and socially conscious winery, McBride Sisters Collection, from the McBride Sisters Wine Company, is an award-winning purveyor of coastal wines, born from the Central Coast of California and New Zealand. Founded by sisters Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, McBride Sisters Collection remains driven by excellence, quality, and commitments to the environment and responsible business practices. With a focus on farming lighter styles of wines from coastal maritime climates in both the Central Coast of California and New Zealand , McBride Sisters Collection is a leading U.S. marketer of wines, one of the most award winning and selected as one of the best vintners in the world, noted by Wine Spectator.** For more information about McBride Sisters Wine Company, visit wwwmcbridesisters.com , or follow along on Instagram at @mcbridesisterscollection ,

