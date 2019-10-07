Colgate® Optic White® Café to Serve White Smiles at Hispanicize LA 2019
TV host Clarissa Molina and actor Vadhir Derbez join Latinx trendsetters at the Colgate® Optic White® Café to lounge and learn about the science behind a whiter smile
Oct 07, 2019, 15:20 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate® Optic White® will join Hispanicize LA as a signature sponsor for the second year, bringing the Colgate® Optic White® Café to Latinx consumers and trendsetters, where they will learn about the science behind the brand's innovative whitening technology. Attendees at Hispanicize LA, taking place at the Intercontinental Hotel October 18-19, will also have a chance to meet Optic White® brand ambassadors TV host Clarissa Molina and actor and singer Vadhir Derbez.
In celebration of its tenth anniversary, Hispanicize will bring together more than 2,000 of the nation's most influential Latinx professionals across digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship to explore emerging digital trends and how-to's of creating impactful social content. The event will celebrate everything that the largest event for Latinx trendsetters and newsmakers has accomplished in the past decade and look forward to what the next ten years holds in their industries.
The Colgate® Optic White® Café will provide Hispanicize attendees with a chance to relax and recharge during the conference while learning from Colgate scientists about its unique, hydrogen peroxide-powered toothpaste formulas. The activation will also offer guests complimentary wine and coffee happy hours, where they can feel confident they can keep a bright, white smile as they discover how the product truly delivers whitening that works. To complete the experience, a meet and greet with Clarissa Molina and Vadhir Derbez will provide a unique photo opportunity for attendees to capture their #SonrisaColgate.
"Colgate® Optic White® is thrilled to participate in the tenth annual Hispanicize LA and continue to share our support for the Latinx community," said Greg Ross, General Manager, North America Oral Care. "We're excited to bring our product innovation to life for everyone at Hispanicize LA and show the true power of how our products work in delivering a brighter, whiter smile."
Follow the conversation from Hispanicize LA with #SonrisaColgate on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and follow Clarissa Molina at @clarissamolina and Vadhir Derbez at @vadhird.
SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive
