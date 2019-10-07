Colgate® Optic White® Café to Serve White Smiles at Hispanicize LA 2019

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, Hispanicize will bring together more than 2,000 of the nation's most influential Latinx professionals across digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship to explore emerging digital trends and how-to's of creating impactful social content. The event will celebrate everything that the largest event for Latinx trendsetters and newsmakers has accomplished in the past decade and look forward to what the next ten years holds in their industries.

The Colgate® Optic White® Café will provide Hispanicize attendees with a chance to relax and recharge during the conference while learning from Colgate scientists about its unique, hydrogen peroxide-powered toothpaste formulas. The activation will also offer guests complimentary wine and coffee happy hours, where they can feel confident they can keep a bright, white smile as they discover how the product truly delivers whitening that works. To complete the experience, a meet and greet with Clarissa Molina and Vadhir Derbez will provide a unique photo opportunity for attendees to capture their #SonrisaColgate.

"Colgate® Optic White® is thrilled to participate in the tenth annual Hispanicize LA and continue to share our support for the Latinx community," said Greg Ross, General Manager, North America Oral Care. "We're excited to bring our product innovation to life for everyone at Hispanicize LA and show the true power of how our products work in delivering a brighter, whiter smile."

Follow the conversation from Hispanicize LA with #SonrisaColgate on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and follow Clarissa Molina at @clarissamolina and Vadhir Derbez at @vadhird.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C

