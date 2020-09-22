Colgate-Palmolive Announces Annual Haz la U™ Scholarship Program in Partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

"Today more than ever, Colgate continues its commitment to provide financial support to Latinx families through our Haz la U™ educational grant program." said Dana Medema, General Manager of North America Oral Care at Colgate-Palmolive "We praise the young leaders who celebrate what it means to be Latinx and are giving back to their communities during these difficult times, because we believe everyone deserves a future they can smile about."

For more than ten years, the Haz la U™ program has aided the pursuit of higher education among the Latinx community. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the classroom has become a more racially and ethnically diverse learning environment, and Hispanic students made up 24% of the enrolled population.

"We're extremely proud to continue our partnership with Colgate for the Haz la U™ grant by providing educational assistance to Latinx students, which will get them a step closer to achieving their higher education goals," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO, Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "This important effort with Colgate through our Youth Awards program will showcase the tremendous talent and potential of our youth. These scholarships will help 100 young leaders continue on their track to making an impact on our community and America."

In tandem, Colgate-Palmolive will be promoting this initiative in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas in partnership with some of its key retail partners including: Cardenas, El Super, Northgate, Superior, Vallarta, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Kroger Food 4 Less, FoodMaxx, Rancho San Miguel, Fiesta Market, Food Town, Seller Bros, Foodarama, Food City, Publix, and ShopRite.

For more information about Haz la U™, application guidelines and to apply, visit Colgate.com/HazLaU or HHFYouthAwards.com

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver strong, consistent business results and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate's global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About HHF and LOFT

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit originally established by the White House in 1988, inspires, prepares, positions and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community and workforce to meet America's priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has offices in Los Angeles, New York and the LOFT Institute is housed at Michigan State University. Follow Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Facebook and @HHFoundation on Twitter.

HHF's award-winning LOFT leadership and workforce development program is divided into 10 "Tracks," or industries including: Technology, Science, Healthcare, Engineering, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Education, Public Service, Media & Entertainment, and Latinas. Tens of thousands of students and young professionals are tracked and connected to each other as well as to mentors and resources; attend over 50 trainings, workshops, and Charlas hosted across the country; participate in creative initiatives; and placed into internships, mentorships, fellowships and full-time positions with Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Visit www.loftinnovation.org or follow @LOFTinstitute on Twitter.

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive