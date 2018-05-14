Colgate-Palmolive Brushes Up On-Shelf Availability Strategy to Rule the Shelf

"By taking advantage of Retail Shelf Alerting, Colgate has been able to establish a baseline for OSA measurement, get to the root causes of any issues and correct those issues to ensure our products are on store shelves at the right time," says Plumleigh. "We have also realized benefits including better internal alignment on customer objectives, better direction to retail agency partners, as well as a better return on our retail execution investments."

IRIS, powered by RSi, enables CPG companies and retailers to drive greater engagement and sales, so they can Rule the Shelf to deliver increased profitability. Colgate is leveraging Retail Shelf Alerting – part of the IRIS platform – to automate in-store interventions that measure, correct and prevent shelf issues, creating a win-win for Colgate and its trading partners.

According to Simon Ellis of IDC, "RSi is perhaps the most forward-looking vendor in the marketplace today in solving OSA problems."

RSi delivers more than 100k OSA alerts daily and has captured over $1B in identified potential recaptured sales for its customers. To learn how you can Rule the Shelf with IRIS, visit RSiOSA.com. To register for the live webinar or listen to it on demand, visit: RSi Colgate-Palmolive Webinar

About RSi (Retail Solutions Inc.)

RSi is the world's leading technology company enabling CPG manufacturers and retailers to optimize their market position and drive greater profitability – from supply chain to shelf. We use our unparalleled industry knowledge, best-in-class technology solutions, and deep data expertise to empower our customers to collaborate in new ways to drive profitable results. RSi's cloud-based data transformation engine is fueled by digitally-enabled technologies that deliver actionable insights seamlessly and in real-time so customers can make better, more timely decisions. More than 500 CPG companies and over 225 retailers worldwide rely on RSi's proven technology solutions, such as IRIS, our industry-leading on-shelf availability platform. IRIS solves OSA problems and produces significant improvements in sales and shopper satisfaction. RSi's employees located in 20 locations across the globe are passionate about helping customers to rule the shelf, and own the future. To learn more, visit www.retailsolutions.com.

Media Relations

Jessica Tobey

Industry Relations Manager

Jessica.tobey@retailsolutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colgate-palmolive-brushes-up-on-shelf-availability-strategy-to-rule-the-shelf-300647878.html

SOURCE Retail Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://www.retailsolutions.com

