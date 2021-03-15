Colgate-Palmolive Introduces a New Approach to Oral Beauty Rooted in Self-Care and Self Expression with CO. by Colgate

Premiering exclusively at Ulta Beauty and on Ulta.com and CO.Colgate.com, the collection speaks to the next generation of beauty enthusiasts in search of brands that represent their values, complement their lifestyles, and inspire self-expression.

"We're delighted to be the exclusive retail partner for CO. by Colgate and provide a platform for this innovative collection to be discovered and embraced," said Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. "As a beauty leader and preferred destination among Gen Z beauty enthusiasts, we know how important daily routines are to our guests' holistic wellbeing. CO. by Colgate turns the simple act of brushing one's teeth into a self-care ritual – and that's something to smile about."

Our Purpose

Even in a world that values self-expression, 39% of Americans report not feeling accepted as their true selves.* CO. by Colgate aims to help change this reality by supporting, spotlighting and celebrating organizations and individuals who advocate for a future where everyone feels confident to express themselves freely.

"Self-expression is at the core of CO. by Colgate, underscored by our belief in a future where everyone can feel confident to express themselves freely," said Dana Medema, vice president & general manager, Oral Care, Colgate North America. "CO. by Colgate is more than a line of transformative oral beauty products that help create brighter smiles. It aspires to celebrate and support those working every day to build a brighter, more inclusive future. We hope to help shape a world where everyone feels safe and encouraged to be who they truly are."

CO. by Colgate is building a donation model into the brand to give back with every purchase, focusing on non-profit organizations that help ensure a future where everyone can live their truth boldly.**

CO. by Colgate Collection

CO. by Colgate is a first-of-its-kind oral beauty line that flips the script on everyday oral care. Brushing your teeth is no longer a chore with this collection of efficacious and beauty-inspired products that work together to ensure you're always ready for life's special moments. From prom or an important job interview to a first date or your next social media video, this collection keeps you feeling radiant for everything you do, say and create – so at any moment, you're ready to shine. Powered by Colgate's 200+ years of oral care expertise, CO. by Colgate incorporates best in class technology and science to create innovative, effective, and trusted products to help you achieve bright, healthy smiles.

The collection features seven products, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouth rinse, teeth whitener, and toothpaste tabs, all designed to deliver a bright smile, in a desirable form for the most devoted beauty enthusiasts.

Oh So Dazzling Enzyme-Powered Whitening Toothpaste. The first-ever enzyme-powered whitening toothpaste with hydrogen peroxide in the US. The toothpaste's active, naturally derived enzyme works as a catalyst to boost the teeth whitening effect and the formula is designed for no tooth sensitivity. (MSRP: $15 )

Later, Stains! Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse. A daily foaming mouth rinse that can be used at home or on-the-go, prior to eating or drinking, as a protective shield against everyday stains. (MSRP: $14)

It's Lit Overnight Whitening Wand. Click-and-brush-on whitening serum that makes teeth three shades whiter in just two weeks when used as directed. (MSRP: $25)

The CO. Worker Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Designed with four brush modes, multiple vibration levels, and a pressure sensor to deliver a refreshing, customized clean. The CO. Worker also comes with two brush heads and a travel case. (MSRP: $100)

SuperNova Rechargeable At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit. Includes the It's Lit Overnight Whitening Wand + SuperNova LED Device. A powerhouse combination of tools to give teeth a radiant glow-up featuring Colgate's hydrogen peroxide serum plus patented blue LED device. SuperNova will get teeth six shades whiter in 10 days when used as directed. (MSRP: $129)

CO. to Go On-The-Go Anticavity Toothpaste Tabs with Fluoride. Innovative, waterless-formula toothpaste tablets that dial-up cavity protection and fresh breath, at home or on the go. (MSRP: $14)

TLC Manual Toothbrush. This manual toothbrush has ultra-soft bristles that provide a cushiony clean while treating gums to a revitalizing massage. (MSRP: $8)

Consumers are invited to join the CO. by Colgate online community by following @CO.Colgate on social media for how-to videos, tips and stories about how to work each product into their self-care regimen.

The CO. by Colgate collection will be available nationwide beginning March 14, 2021, exclusively at Ulta Beauty and on Ulta.com and CO.Colgate.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

*All figures are from Toluna. Total sample size was 1,209 individuals 16-64. Fieldwork was undertaken between January 28, 2021 and February 1, 2021. The survey was carried out online.

**CO. by Colgate will share more details in the coming months.

