Colgate-Palmolive Launches hum by Colgate: The New Smart Electric Toothbrush that Guides Users to Brush Better and Get In Sync with Their Smile

"hum by Colgate was designed with the consumer in mind to create a more accessible smart electric toothbrush to help more people brush better," said Vice President, Marketing North America Bill van de Graaf. "hum also meets the consumer demand for a lightweight and sleek toothbrush that delivers a powerful clean. For consumers, good habits are key to staying happy and healthy, and they prefer brands that help them build those habits in easy and fun ways."

hum's strong connected technology is user-friendly, built to fit into people's busy lives to help them brush their best. User-friendly technology features include offline brushing that allows the toothbrush to store data for 10 days, so users don't always have to have their smartphone at the sink with them while they're brushing, or be logged into the app in order to benefit from a better understanding of their unique brushing habits. In addition, integration with the Apple® Health app saves data for ease of use and makes it easier for consumers to improve their oral health habits as part of their overall health and wellness routine.

"I love how hum by Colgate offers personalized guided brushing programs, so it feels like you have your own dentist coaching you through brushing techniques every morning and night," said Dr. Lewis Chen, Managing Partner and Dentist. "Colgate is a brand I trust will give my patients healthy, clean smiles every day. Being able to track and adapt your brushing style is an enormous benefit to help achieve better oral hygiene."

hum by Colgate is also making brushing a little more fun. To reward the users' brushing routine, they can easily earn smile points on the hum by Colgate® app that can be used to purchase any product in the in-app shop – including hum refill brush heads and offerings from partner brands, to create a full circle wellness experience for consumers. The smile points give users extra encouragement to keep brushing at their best.

hum by Colgate is available as a rechargeable toothbrush starting at (MSRP: $69.99), or a battery-powered option starting at (MSRP: $49.99) and comes in three stylish colors (blue, teal and purple) to brighten the bathroom sink. Now available online at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart.com and other select retailers starting September 2020. Visit hum.colgate.com for more information, or #GetHumming on Instagram and Facebook .

About Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is known for household names such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, EltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is also recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit https://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Dr. Lewis Chen

Dr. Lewis Chen currently practices as a clinician in his offices where he focuses on both preventive and restorative dentistry, which includes cosmetics, implants, and full-mouth rehabilitation. In addition, he serves as an Instructor in Clinical Dental Medicine at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, his alma mater. Dr. Chen is an inducted member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society and a recipient of multiple dental excellence awards, most notably, the Appel Scholarship for Most Outstanding Graduate (Columbia University College of Dental Medicine), the New York Academy of Dentistry Exemplary Professional Conduct Award, and the Outstanding General Practitioner Award from the Academy of General Dentistry. In addition to his clinical days, he is the Co-Founder of Beam St. and acts as a Managing Partner for Finesse Dental Partners and Advanced Dental Group.

* vs. gum margin plaque after brushing for 6 weeks without the app

Apple®, App Store® and the Apple logo® are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc.

