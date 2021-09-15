Colgate-Palmolive Supports Latinx Students On Their Path To Higher Education And A Brighter Future By Awarding $100,000 In Scholarships

As part of this year's effort, Colgate has created a film that features the story of Lizbeth Luevano, a 2019 Haz La U grant recipient. Lizbeth grew up in California's Coachella Valley in a mixed status household. Her father was a field worker and her mother helped raise over 10 children in her neighborhood, instilling the values that today define her: dedication, compassion, and an unwavering desire to help others. As a result, Lizbeth is attending Stanford University, where she plans to major in Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity as well as Earth Systems.

"It was difficult seeing that disparity between my other middle-class peers, having to realize that there were things that were accessible to them that weren't accessible to me," said Lizbeth Luevano. "As a recipient of the Haz La U grant it has given me the opportunity to attend Stanford University and ultimately pursue a career in immigration law. My hope for the future is living in a space where I can see my neighbors thrive, where I can see my neighbors have the same accessibility to an education..."

"Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people. We are proud to continue our commitment to the Latinx community and award grants to these extraordinary students through Haz la U." said Dana Medema, Vice President and General Manager of North America Oral Care at Colgate-Palmolive. "We are inspired by Lizbeth's story to aid her community because at Colgate, we believe everyone deserves a future to smile about. We hope that by sharing her story, more students will rise above and aspire to be leaders of tomorrow."

For over 10 years, Colgate has partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award Haz La U scholarships through their annual Youth Awards. "We're extremely proud to continue our partnership with Colgate for the Haz la U grant by providing educational assistance to Latinx students, which will get them a step closer to achieving their higher education goals," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO, Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "This important effort with Colgate through our Youth Awards program will showcase the tremendous talent and potential of our youth. These scholarships will help young leaders continue on their track to making an impact on our community and America."

On the regional level, The Haz La U grant program will award 10 Gold level grants of $4,000 each, 10 Silver level grants of $3,000 each, and 10 Bronze level grants of $2,000 each. One regional winner will receive a National level grant of $10,000. To watch Lizbeth's story, apply and learn more about Haz la U ("Make the U") visit Colgate.com/MakeTheU.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E

About Hispanic Heritage Foundation and LOFT

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit originally established by the White House in 1988, inspires, prepares, positions and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community and workforce to meet America's priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has offices in Los Angeles, New York and the LOFT Institute is housed at Michigan State University. Follow Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Facebook and @HHFoundation on Twitter.

HHF's award-winning LOFT leadership and workforce development program is divided into 10 "Tracks," or industries including: Technology, Science, Healthcare, Engineering, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Education, Public Service, Media & Entertainment, and Latinas. Tens of thousands of students and young professionals are tracked and connected to each other as well as to mentors and resources; attend over 50 trainings, workshops, and Charlas hosted across the country; participate in creative initiatives; and placed into internships, mentorships, fellowships and full-time positions with Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Visit www.loftinnovation.org or follow @LOFTinstitute on Twitter.

