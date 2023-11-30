Colgate® Partners with Seven-Year-Old Musical Prodigy Miles the Music Kid to Create an Original Song to Elevate Your Brushing Routine

News provided by

Colgate-Palmolive

30 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

Available exclusively on Spotify, the track was designed to be two minutes long, the recommended amount of time for brushing your teeth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles Bonham, the seven-year-old musical genius captivating millions on social media with his incredible musical talents, has teamed up with Colgate® to create a fun, two-minute original song, "Brushin' My Teeth," tailored for your brushing routine. Miles, a musical prodigy with a staggering 2.3 million Instagram followers, plays eight instruments and often shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he creates, produces, and performs his songs, using his impressive talent and knowledge of advanced editing software.

Continue Reading
A behind-the-scenes look at Miles’s process of creating his original track, "Brushin' My Teeth"
A behind-the-scenes look at Miles’s process of creating his original track, "Brushin' My Teeth"

Earlier this year, Miles captivated audiences by creating an entire beat using only his Colgate toothbrush that quickly went viral. Inspired by his talent, Colgate has partnered with Miles to transform his beat into an electrifying song featuring sounds created from a variety of Colgate's innovative oral care products. This catchy two-minute song also serves as a fun and engaging way to inspire kids to follow the recommended two-minute brushing routine, fostering a commitment to a healthy smile. This partnership underscores Colgate's dedication to embracing healthy habits and enjoying oral care rituals.

"The Colgate team is thrilled to be part of Miles' catchy tune created using sounds from our products," said Jen Caballero, Senior Director, Oral Care, Colgate-Palmolive. "Colgate's long-standing commitment to promoting healthy smiles includes educating kids and their families on good oral care habits. Partnering with Miles allows us to share this infectious song with everyone, making the whole twice-daily teeth-brushing routine a lot more fun!"

Join in on the fun song of "Brushin' My Teeth" with Colgate and Miles the Music Kid to upgrade your oral care routine. The full song is available exclusively on Spotify and featured in Colgate's "2 Mins 2 Fresh" custom toothbrushing playlist. The behind-the-scenes look at Miles's process of creating his original track can also be viewed on his Instagram account, @milesmusickid.

About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive

Also from this source

Fur La La La La: Suavitel® Introduces Limited-Edition Cuddle Crewneck Sweater for Pets & Their Parents to Cozy Up Together This Holiday Season

Fur La La La La: Suavitel® Introduces Limited-Edition Cuddle Crewneck Sweater for Pets & Their Parents to Cozy Up Together This Holiday Season

Get ready to hug your pets like never before! Suavitel®, a leading fabric conditioner brand, is bringing fur families even closer together with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.