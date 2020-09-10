Colgate University Announces Partnership with 2U, Inc.

HAMILTON, N.Y. and LANHAM, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a partnership with Colgate University. In collaboration with the University's Task Force on Remote Learning, Information Technology Services (ITS) and Center for Learning, Teaching and Research (CLTR), Colgate will now have access to 2UOS Essential—2U's bundle of course production and development, technology, and support services—to deliver a high-quality, hybrid learning experience for select courses.

"Colgate offers an exceptional and distinctive face-to-face liberal arts education for our students, consistent with our long-standing value as a residential college. Our goal is to continue our teaching and research mission at the highest level during the COVID crisis," Colgate University Provost Tracey Hucks said. "2U will help provide critical support for our faculty in delivering a rigorous, engaging, and rich online learning experience for our students. Our partnership offers unique opportunities for faculty to retool and skill build in ways that expand their current repertoire of teaching methods."

2UOS Essential gives Colgate the critical technology and services to seamlessly bring selected classes online while ensuring sound pedagogy and ongoing support. This includes:

Faculty Training: Faculty will receive guidance from 2U's experts in online course design to apply online teaching best practices as they build their online courses. This includes instructional design workshops, step-by-step guides and tutorials, and core enrichment seminars.

"We are excited to partner with Colgate University to provide enhanced capacity to support their faculty in the development of high-quality and engaging online classes," said 2U President of Global Partnerships Andrew Hermalyn. "A thoughtfully-produced, digitally-native learning experience can be just as good as an in-person class."

About Colgate University

Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life. Colgate is distinguished by the dedication of nearly 300 full-time faculty scholars and its commitment to global engagement, student-faculty research, off-campus study, and sustainable practices. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 2,900 students on a 575-acre campus in central New York.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 435 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 245,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

