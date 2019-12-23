Colgate Women's Games Celebrate 46th Year Running Through the Holidays

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the nation's top athletic talent shared the spotlight with novice newcomers at the second preliminary meet of the 46th annual Colgate Women's Games. From Boston to Virginia, thousands of girls from first grade through college and beyond spent Christmas weekend on the track challenging their own personal bests, cheered on by coaches, officials, friends and families.

Saturday's Mid School competition featured some of the nation's most promising young talent, including Ron-nia Wright of Stone Mountain, Georgia, who won the 55 meter-hurdles in 8.44 at the second preliminary meet of the 46th annual Colgate Women's Games. Junior Olympic champions and novice newcomers share the spotlight at the nation's largest track and field series, the Colgate Women's Games this weekend at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.

On Friday in the High School division:

Brooklyn's Brianna White of Bishop Loughlin, who won last year's award for Most Improved Competitor, scored a double win; crossing the tape in the 55 meters in 7.19, and the 200 meters in 25.57. Boston's Peyton Rollins of Buckingham Browne Nichols School continues to impress in the 55 meter-hurdles, with a first place finish in 8.13. Anisa Moore, a freshman at Bishop Loughlin, won the 400 meters in a personal record 58.67. Maya Dorer of St. Joseph's High School also in Brooklyn continues undefeated in distance races, with wins in the 800 meters in 2:16.81 and 1500 meters in 4:44.35. Newcomer Bianca Staples of Valley Central in Montgomery, NY cleared the bar at 5'2" for the win ahead of last year's High Jump finals champion Selah Dungey of New Jersey's Livingston High School, who placed second also with a 5'2" jump. Abigail Jefferies of Archbishop Molloy in Queens won the Shot Put with a toss of 11.69 meters.

Saturday in the Mid-School Division:

Returning finals Champion Ashley Fulton of Elmont Memorial, won the 55 meters in 7.36, a personal record and a half step ahead of Ron-niah Wright of Richards Middle School, Stone Mountain, Georgia who finished in 7.38. Ron-niah, also a returning finalist won the 55 meter-hurdles in 8.44. Four-time Colgate Women's Games' record-holder and Junior Olympic champion Avery Lewis of Friends' Central in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, won the 200 meters in 25.47. The national sprint sensation, seeking a fifth Colgate Games' record chose to run and won the 400 meters in 58.24. Payton Drumwright of Engineering and Science in Philadelphia set a personal record with her win the 800 meters, (2.24.58). Brianna Lindo of Riverton Street Charter School in Queens, won the 1500 meters in 5:02.61 and Alana Woolfolk of Clayton Middle School, New Jersey cleared the high jump bar at 5'2" for the win. Shalisha Robertson of Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School in New Haven, Connecticut won the shot put with a 9.90M toss.

Meet Director Cheryl Toussaint said, "There's no place our Colgate Women Games' staff would rather be throughout this holiday weekend than with the thousands of girls and their families, enjoying friendly competition on the track in Brooklyn. We're so proud that so many participants of every level travel from all over the East Coast for the incredible experience, and we thank the parents, coaches and friends who joined us."

Also Saturday, College /Open and 30's Plus competitors featured nationally ranked athletes, several of who have competed since elementary school. Their results are available at colgategames.com

Sunday in the Elementary A and B Divisions:

Elementary B athletes improved scores and traded places over last week with faster times in every race event. Amira Hopson of Community School 21 in Brooklyn, finished first in the 55 meters in 8.12; Savannah Minter of PS 153 in the Bronx, new to the hurdles has achieved a dozen personal bests in track and field this past year, with her 55 meter-hurdles win in 11.25; Rhia Randolph of Philip's Academy in Newark, New Jersey won the 200 meters in 28.03, and the 400 meters in 103.84. Paige Sheppard of St. Bartholomew Academy in Scotch Plains, New Jersey shaved six seconds off last week's time and won the 800 meters in 2:33.23, and Alyssa Durant of Happy Hallow Middle School, all the way from Boston, Massachusetts cleared the high jump bar at 4'2" for her second win.

Also on Sunday, in the Elementary A division, returning finalist Trinity Furtick of Wissahicken Charter School in Philadelphia won the 55 meters in 8.78. Another returning finalist, Genisa Modestin of PS 375 in Brooklyn, won the 200 meters in a personal best 32.52. Newcomer Sahmira Dixson of West Belmar Elementary School, New Jersey, won the 400 meters in 1:16.36 and Chelsea Smith of Aquinas Academy of Livingston, New Jersey won the 800 meters in 2:53.16.

Participation in the Colgate Women's Games is completely free. Girls and young women compete within their own grade divisions for ribbons, medals and points.

Four preliminary meets and a semi-finals at Pratt Institute will determine who will compete at the finals at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory, New York Saturday, February 1, 20 where trophies and educational grants-in-aid from Colgate-Palmolive Company are awarded to top place finishers in each grade division.



Promising young track stars, parents, coaches and recruiters can find information about the program and follow results at https://www.colgategames.com/results.

