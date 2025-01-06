Colibri Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of Boston Institute of Finance

Transaction Underscores Shared Mission to Advance Financial Education with Leading Licensing Programs to Empower Financial Planning and Wealth Management Professionals Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colibri Group ("Colibri"), a professional education company offering flexible online and in-person learning solutions to millions of individuals and business customers through over 40 leading brands, announced today the acquisition of Boston Institute of Finance ("BIF"), a renowned provider of comprehensive financial planning and wealth management education.

This strategic move further strengthens Colibri Group's ability to empower financial professionals through brands like Becker Professional Education and Securities Training Corporation with proven licensing programs, practical education solutions, and tailored exam preparation. By combining expertise, the companies are positioned to deliver even greater value to professionals and existing partners navigating the dynamic financial industry. Colibri Group is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams.

"Boston Institute of Finance's legacy of excellence in financial education is a perfect complement to Colibri's mission of leading people to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers," said Ed Clark, President of Financial Services at Colibri Group. "Their proven expertise and exceptional programs further strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding support to financial professionals at every stage of their journey."

Founded in 2000 and based in Newton, Massachusetts, Boston Institute of Finance is recognized for its CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Education and Exam Review programs, which assist candidates seeking CFP® certification through flexible online learning tailored for busy professionals. Boston Institute of Finance also provides a proprietary Certified Mutual Fund Specialist (CMFS®) designation to train a broad array of professionals striving to increase their knowledge of the U.S. and international mutual fund industry. BIF's proven approach emphasizes the real-world application of financial knowledge, ensuring its courses are directly relevant to the challenges faced by financial advisors and planners.

"Joining forces with Colibri Group is a tremendous opportunity to both amplify our mission of advancing comprehensive financial planning education and deliver even greater value to our students and partners," said Tim Dineen, CEO of Boston Institute of Finance. "This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and impact, leveraging the combined expertise of both organizations to elevate the learning experience for professionals."

"The addition of Boston Institute of Finance's exceptional expertise and renowned programs further strengthens Colibri's financial education portfolio," said Shravan Goli, CEO of Colibri Group. "Together, we are driving innovation to deliver market-leading solutions and empower financial professionals as they advance their careers."

Kevin Jackson, Managing Partner at Gridiron Capital, stated, "Welcoming Boston Institute of Finance to Colibri's broad range of offerings reflects our commitment to supporting innovative education platforms that enable professionals to excel in their fields. We are excited to back Colibri as it further expands its impact in the financial services sector."

The transaction closed on January 2, 2025.

About Colibri Group

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education. Today, millions of licensed professionals start and advance their careers through the company's engaging online and in-person learning solutions for licensing, continuing education, test preparation, and professional development. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri Group provides a holistic learning experience for learners and professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive throughout their careers in financial services, real estate, teacher education, healthcare, and accounting, among other professions. Visit www.colibrigroup.com for more information.

About Boston Institute of Finance

Boston Institute of Finance is a professional education organization specializing in comprehensive financial planning education. Renowned for its CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Education and Exam Review programs, Boston Institute of Finance assists candidates seeking CFP® certification through flexible online learning tailored for busy professionals. BIF emphasizes practical, real-world applications of financial knowledge, ensuring its courses are directly relevant to the challenges faced by financial advisors and planners. Visit www.bostonifi.com for more information.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in the consumer products & services, industrial growth, and business services segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values, and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

