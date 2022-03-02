COLIN CONKLIN JOINS WILSON SONSINI'S CORPORATE PRACTICE IN SAN FRANCISCO

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Colin Conklin has joined the firm's corporate practice as a partner in the San Francisco office. His addition bolsters Wilson Sonsini's private and public company and transactional experience.

Conklin's practice focuses on late-stage private company representation, capital markets transactions, and public company representation for companies in the technology and life sciences sectors.

"Innovative private and public companies in technology and life sciences sectors need sophisticated legal advice to help them manage unique challenges," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "The transactional experience and skills that Colin has amassed during his career are exactly what growing and established clients value, and we're pleased to welcome Colin to what is already a formidable private and public company team."

Wilson Sonsini has more than 300 public company clients and a sterling reputation as an advisor to corporations, boards of directors, and board committees. The firm's attorneys advise on core corporate and securities law matters, including reporting and disclosure requirements (SEC, NYSE, and NASDAQ), audit and compensation committee matters, and compliance with corporate governance statutes, including Sarbanes-Oxley, Dodd-Frank, and Delaware General Corporate Law. The firm also represents public companies in regulatory and litigation matters, as well as internal and board investigations. Since 2003, directors of publicly traded U.S. corporations consistently have ranked Wilson Sonsini among the nation's top law firms, according to the annual survey conducted by Corporate Board Member magazine and FTI Consulting.

Before joining Wilson Sonsini, Conklin worked as a partner in the San Francisco office of Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP. He joined Gunderson as an associate in 2016 and became partner in January 2021. His prior experience also includes working as a corporate and securities associate in the Palo Alto office of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

"I am excited to join Wilson Sonsini, with its established brand of building and advising successful companies, including scores of clients that became public companies in prominent transactions," said Conklin. "Wilson Sonsini has such an impressive and diverse range of interesting and innovative clients in the Bay Area and nationally. I look forward to working with the talented team in San Francisco and collaborating with colleagues across the firm."

Conklin earned his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 2012, and received his B.A. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley. He is admitted to practice in California.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini's services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Boulder; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; Salt Lake City; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com .

SOURCE Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati