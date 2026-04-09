Colin Cowie Lifestyle Celebrates 40 Years of Defining Luxury Event Design and Production

MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colin Cowie Lifestyle (CCL), a pioneer in luxury event design and production, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary. Over the past 40 years, CCL has crafted experiences that inspire, enchant, and set benchmarks in luxury event design—for private clients, global brands, and prestigious destinations.

Founded by visionary event designer Colin Cowie, the company is renowned for its creativity, precision, and highly personalized approach, delivering immersive, detail-driven experiences that transform every occasion into an unforgettable moment.

Photo by Colin Miller

"Reaching 40 years is both a milestone and a moment of reflection," said Cowie. "What has always set us apart is not just what we create, but how we make people feel. As we look to the future, our focus remains on elevating that experience in new and meaningful ways."

40 Years of Defining Luxury

For four decades, Colin Cowie Lifestyle has created environments that engage all five senses—where every detail is intentional and every moment carefully orchestrated. This philosophy continues to guide the company as it evolves to meet the expectations of a new generation of clients.

Over the years, CCL has produced some of the world's most notable celebrations, including Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball and major hospitality launches such as Atlantis Dubai and Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as well as highly personalized private events for an international clientele.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Growth and Global Expansion

As the company enters its fifth decade, CCL continues to expand its global footprint. With a new office in Florence, Italy, and growing operations in Miami, the company is extending its reach while maintaining a highly tailored, localized approach.

This growth includes expanded capabilities through Thrive Hospitality, enabling CCL to bring its signature design and operational expertise into hospitality, residential, and brand experience environments.

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

At the core of CCL's success is an unwavering commitment to design excellence, precision, and guest experience. Each project is approached with a focus on storytelling, sensory engagement, and meticulous execution—ensuring that no detail is overlooked.

This dedication has allowed the company to build lasting relationships across private clients, international brands, and hospitality partners, consistently delivering experiences that are both distinctive and memorable.

Defining the Next Chapter

As CCL celebrates its 40th anniversary, the company remains focused on thoughtful, strategic growth—expanding into Europe through its Florence office, strengthening its presence in key U.S. markets such as Miami, and broadening its capabilities through initiatives like Thrive Hospitality.

With a continued commitment to design excellence, operational precision, and elevated guest experiences, CCL is well positioned to define the next generation of luxury event and lifestyle production.

About Colin Cowie Lifestyle

Celebrated as the "#1 Best Wedding Planner" by Vogue, Cowie's influence extends beyond events into media, publishing, and product design. Cowie is widely regarded as a dynamic and engaging media voice, making him a sought-after guest for television, podcasts, and live events. He has appeared on programs such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, Today, and The Kelly Clarkson Show, and has authored multiple books on entertaining, style, and business.

Over the past four decades, CCL has produced a wide range of high-profile events, including Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball, countless celebrity events, and major hospitality openings such as Palm Island and Atlantis Dubai and Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The company's portfolio includes private celebrations, corporate events, and grand-scale. His work continues to shape how audiences around the world approach celebration, design, and everyday living.

40 years of excellence.

40 years of innovation.

40 years of unforgettable moments.

The next chapter begins.

SOURCE Colin Cowie Lifestyle