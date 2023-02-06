Colin Henry, Vice President of Channel Sales Gluware, Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Henry receives recognition after accomplishing over 500% incremental channel pipeline growth in his first year at Gluware

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Colin Henry, VP of Channel Sales Gluware, as a 2023 Channel Chief. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Colin Henry joined Gluware as VP of Channel Sales in January of 2022 to lead strategy and execution for sales growth through indirect routes for Gluware's Intelligent Network Automation suite. Henry guided Gluware's investment in a dedicated headcount and an impactful training curriculum over the past year, overseeing significant growth and maturity for Gluware's partner program. Henry's strategic initiatives led Gluware to sign its first channel distribution agreement with Ingram Micro's Emerging Vendor Business Unit in Q3 of 2022. Gluware saw over 500% incremental pipeline growth from partners in total, enabling a multitude of new and existing partners to deliver professional services around intelligent network automation.

"I am proud to be listed in CRN Channel Chiefs list – it is an incredible honor and emblematic of the success that the Gluware channel sales team has seen in the past year," said Colin Henry, VP of Channel Sales, Gluware. "The team looks forward to building on the past year's growth through channel marketing efforts that help our partners increase awareness of key use cases that generate value for enterprises. We're targeting strategic investments with partners that are investing in market service offerings to accelerate the adoption of intelligent network automation."

"Colin's placement in CRN's Channel Chiefs is well deserved. It has been a thrill to see Colin's expertise at work as he's led Gluware's channel growth over the past year," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder, Gluware. "The channel program will be a key focus for Gluware in 2023, and we are excited to see the ongoing innovation and evolution under Colin's leadership."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

