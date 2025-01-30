Colin Thomas-Jensen Joins Aurora as Director of Communications, Advocacy, and Impact

Former Senior USAID official to advance the organization's global humanitarian outreach



WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative today announced the appointment of Colin Thomas-Jensen as director of communications, advocacy, and impact. Thomas-Jensen will lead efforts to support the initiative's growing network of local humanitarians, including advocating for more effective, sustainable funding for individuals and local organizations that offer assistance and protection in communities with the greatest need.

Thomas-Jensen joins Aurora from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), where he was the National Security Advisor to the USAID Administrator.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to advance Aurora's efforts on behalf of brave local humanitarians on the front lines of the world's most acute crises," Thomas-Jensen said. "With governments and armed groups increasingly emboldened to restrict humanitarian access for international relief efforts, it has never been more important to strengthen the global network of local responders and advocate for innovative and sustainable initiatives to support their life-saving work."

Thomas-Jensen began his career as a humanitarian responder with USAID in Sudan during the Darfur Genocide. Through his work with the International Crisis Group and the Enough Project, Thomas-Jensen has developed and led impactful advocacy efforts for more effective international responses to genocide and mass atrocities. From 2010 to 2017, he worked in senior policymaking roles with the Department of State and the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

"We are delighted to welcome Colin Thomas-Jensen to the Aurora team. Colin's strong belief in our collective responsibility to address the world's most pressing challenges echoes the very core of Aurora's mission," said Armine Afeyan, CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. "His experience advancing humanitarian and human rights efforts will undoubtedly help us achieve even greater impact in this pivotal phase of our journey."

Founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative seeks to address on-the-ground humanitarian challenges around the world. To date, Aurora has already changed the lives of more than 3.4 million people across 58 countries and territories, deploying funding toward 449 projects that support emergency response, food, water, education, medical care, psychosocial support and more for underserved communities.

Aurora will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with a series of landmark events, including the Human Rights and Humanitarian Forum in Los Angeles in May, the announcement of the 2025 Aurora Humanitarians in New York in September, and the selection of the 2025 Aurora Prize Laureate during the Prize Ceremony at Ellis Island in November.





