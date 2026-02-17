Colin Wildey appointed Chief Risk Officer, International

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced that Colin Wildey has been promoted to Chief Risk Officer for Markel International, subject to regulatory approval.

Wildey has been Head of Risk for Markel International since 2022, where he has played a central role in advancing the organisation's Risk Management framework and helping the business navigate through a period of sustained, profitable growth. In his new role, he will focus on further enhancing how risk informs decision-making across the business, aligned with the organisation's strategic ambition to put Markel 'on the map'.

Based in London, Wildey will report to Henry Gardener, who was appointed Chief Risk Officer of Markel Insurance in 2025.

Wildey brings more than ten years of senior risk management experience across the London Market and international insurance sector. Prior to joining Markel, he was UK Chief Risk Officer and Group Head of Risk & Capital at Fidelis Insurance, responsible for the Group Risk Framework across multiple entities. Earlier in his career, he held roles in risk management, consulting and underwriting at various organisations writing business in the UK, Ireland, Bermuda, Australia and New Zealand. He has extensive experience working with regulators including the PRA, FCA, BMA and CBI.

Henry Gardener, Chief Risk Officer, Markel Insurance, said: "The Risk team at Markel International plays a critical role in strengthening resilience throughout the business, working in partnership with employees across the business to support clarity of purpose, ownership of risk and strategic alignment. By combining analytical expertise with practical insight, we help Markel meet its commitments to policyholders, regulators, shareholders and partners.

"I'm delighted to see Colin step into this new role. He has made a significant contribution to improving how risk is understood and managed across Markel International. He combines strong technical expertise with a collaborative, pragmatic approach and has built trusted relationships across underwriting, capital, actuarial, compliance and operations."

Colin Wildey, Chief Risk Officer, Markel International, said: "Effective risk management is about helping the business take considered risks with confidence. I'm incredibly pleased about the progress we've made in embedding risk thinking more broadly across Markel International in recent years, and I'm looking forward to continuing to support leaders and underwriters as we navigate an increasingly complex risk environment."

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

SOURCE Markel