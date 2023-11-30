Collab Content Entertainment Announces #PudgyChristmas Donation Challenge in Partnership with Pudgy Penguins, Spread the Cheer USA, and Merrily All The Way Podcast

Innovative Campaign to Bring Holiday Cheer to Children, Uniting Digital and Creative Worlds

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collab Content Entertainment , in a groundbreaking collaboration with Pudgy Penguins , Merrily All The Way Podcast , and Spread the Cheer USA , proudly launches the #PudgyChristmas Donation Challenge: A Vision of Joy and Generosity. This initiative symbolizes a novel intersection of digital innovation and social responsibility, aiming to bring joy to children during the festive season.

Embracing the holiday spirit, the #PudgyChristmas Donation Challenge is driven by the heartfelt belief that every child deserves the joy of a Christmas toy. In a remarkable commitment, Pudgy Penguins will directly donate 35,000 toys to Spread The Cheer USA for distribution across the country, effectively turning digital engagement into tangible, real-world impact. The challenge, from November 13th to December 1st, invites the community to participate actively. By harnessing the power of social media, the initiative promises that for every 10,000 views of a video featuring a Pudgy Penguin filter or toy received, a toy will be donated to a local charity. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #PudgyChristmas.

As Collab Content Entertainment forges new paths in the entertainment industry, this partnership reflects its commitment to integrating content with a cause. The collaboration aims to bring smiles to children's faces and create a meaningful connection between digital content and charitable actions.

Santa Corky , in particular, played a crucial role in making this partnership happen and will join Linzy Taylor and the Spread The Cheer team in personally delivering the toys to children, embodying the spirit of the holiday season. Streamed across all major platforms, including YouTube, the podcast is a testament to the power of collaborative storytelling.

About Spread The Cheer USA:

Spread The Cheer USA began in December 2020 when founder Danielle Claudio wanted to personally help a few families for Christmas. With the help of social media and the incredible board of the now-established 501c3 non-profit organization, Spread The Cheer USA helps thousands of families across the country. Spread The Cheer USA aims to create a personal touch on all those they assist by showing up for them in person.

About The Cheer Choice Awards:

The Cheer Choice Awards Show weekend held April 12-14, 2024 at the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, celebrates positive creators across social media who are making an impact utilizing their platforms. Held annually, the show weekend boasts incredible networking opportunities, fun hosts, special performances, and a variety of entertainment and serves as Spread The Cheer USA's largest fundraiser of the year.

About Pudgy Penguins:

The journey of Pudgy Penguins began in 2021, starting as a digital fine art sensation with a collection of 8,888 computer-generated images that captured the imagination of the web3 universe. Beyond the digital realm, they have seized the attention of the masses, garnering billions of impressions across various social media platforms. Their presence has expanded globally, with products available in renowned retailers such as Walmart, Toys R Us, and Smyths, allowing enthusiasts around the world to partake in the enchantment they offer. Now, they stand as a beacon of creativity and innovation, deeply embedded in the hearts of those who cherish the magic they create.

About Collab Content Entertainment:

We are a content studio that is changing the way that brands and creators collaborate to produce movies that engage and influence audiences. We believe that the creator economy is the future and that brands can align in more meaningful ways. We aim to provide opportunities for creators and brands to collaborate like never before. We are committed to disrupting the traditional model of content production by championing fresh voices and ideas that are underrepresented in the industry.

