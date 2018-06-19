Collabera announces 2018 STEM Scholarship winners

All applicants were asked to submit a one-page essay answering the following: "STEM is a constantly changing field with frequent advances. What are you most looking forward to about working in a STEM career? As a future STEM leader, how would you hope push the envelope in your field?". Applicant packages were reviewed alongside a letter of recommendation and high school transcripts.

The winners of the 2018 Collabera STEM Scholarship are both committed to taking their passion for learning into the next phase of their lives.

National Scholarship Winner: Rachel Condon

Rachel Condon is a graduating high school senior who plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering at Lehigh University. She is most looking forward to the natural sciences classes she will take, in addition to advanced calculus.

When asked about the impact the Collabera STEM Scholarship will have on her education, Rachel said: "I knew a scholarship like this would really help out with paying for my education. Winning this scholarship allows me to be able to consider study abroad opportunities, and will help tremendously with the first-year costs of college."

Houston Scholarship Winner: Olivia Zhang

Olivia Zhang is a graduating high school senior who plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in Computer Science at Harvard University. She hopes to make an impact on the way we view computer automation and how computers can aid and provide insight into human-driven tasks.

Olivia is looking forward to starting her coursework: "Machine learning and AI technology, as well as natural language processing and how technology works with human language, that's what's really interesting to me right now." While she is pursuing a Computer Science degree, Olivia is grateful for additional support, as she says, "the fact that Collabera is giving out this kind of scholarship is really encouraging toward my pursuit of STEM and Computer Science."

Collabera is proud to support the next generation of STEM leaders. Congratulations to our 2018 scholarship recipients and best of luck in your future STEM education and careers.

