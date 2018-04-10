CollabNet VersionOne Announces the 12th Annual State of Agile Report

ATLANTA, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in enterprise software development, release automation and DevOps solutions, today announced the 12th annual State of Agile report. The report compiles the results of the 12th annual State of Agile survey — the longest-running, most widely-cited agile survey in the world — debuted by VersionOne in 2007. This year's report captures responses from more than 1,400 software professionals in a number of industries and roles from organizations of all sizes, providing insight into the realities of agile.
Notable findings reported this year include:
- Agile is expanding within the enterprise - Agile adoption is growing within organizations, both more broadly and deeply. A higher percentage of respondents this year report that "all or almost all" of their teams are agile, and that agile principles and practices are being adopted at higher levels in the organization.
- There is room for improvement in agile maturity - A small percent of respondents indicated that their organizations have a high level of competency with agile practices across the organization or that agile practices are enabling greater adaptability to market conditions.
- Organizations are scaling agile - The Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®) is reported as the most widely-used approach to scaling agile. Internal agile coaches, consistent practices and processes across teams, and the implementation of a common tool across teams are the top three factors reported to have been most helpful in scaling agile.
- DevOps initiatives are on the rise - With the recognized necessity of accelerating the speed of delivery of high-quality software, and the emphasis on customer satisfaction, it's no surprise that a large number of the survey respondents report that a DevOps initiative is underway or planned for the next 12 months.
"Year after year the annual State of Agile Report has helped our industry gauge the adoption and effectiveness of agile in software organizations," said Lee Cunningham, Sr. Director of Enterprise Agile Strategy at CollabNet VersionOne. "This year's report affirms the effectiveness of agile in accelerating software delivery and helping teams manage the changing priorities within their organizations. We also see in this year's report that agile adoption still has a long way to go."
The 12th annual State of Agile Report is available for download at www.stateofagile.com.
