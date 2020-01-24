CollabNet VersionOne Awarded 'Best Company Culture' in 2019

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (CollabNet), a leading platform provider for Agile planning, DevOps, and Value Stream Management (VSM) backed by TPG Capital, today announced it has been named to Comparably's 2019 Best Company Culture Awards for small to mid-size businesses. Out of 50 total finalists, CollabNet was ranked 9th.

Full rankings can be found here: https://www.comparably.com/news/best-company-culture-2019/

Now in its third year, Comparably's Best Company Culture Awards winners received the highest ratings by employees who provided anonymous feedback on Comparably.com to a variety of workplace culture questions, ranging from office environment and compensation to leadership and work-life balance.

"We are honored to have made Comparably's list for best company culture in 2019," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet. "People are at the core of what makes a business run and we take pride in creating an environment where employees feel recognized, safe and rewarded. Culture will continue to be a priority at CollabNet, and I would like to extend gratitude to those who responded to Comparably's survey."

According to Comparably, top-rated companies generally rated 15-30% higher in scores than other participating companies when employees were asked questions surrounding core culture metrics.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is a leading platform provider for Value Stream Management, Agile planning, DevOps and source code management, backed by TPG Capital. Its offerings provide global enterprise and government industry leaders a cohesive solution that enables them to ideate, create and orchestrate the flow of value through continuous delivery pipelines with measurable business outcomes. To learn more visit: www.collab.net .

