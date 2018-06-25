CollabNet VersionOne Combines Agile Lifecycle Management and DevOps Continuous Delivery to Enable Enterprise Value Stream Management

"Business leaders need complete visibility to spot bottlenecks or waste in the product development lifecycle or delivery pipeline to optimize workflows, priorities, teams and processes to better meet business objectives," said Flint Brenton, CEO at CollabNet VersionOne. "DevOps continues to evolve from a movement based on empathy and teamwork, to business value throughput and ensuring customer satisfaction and faster time-to-market. CollabNet VersionOne is committed to deliver complete visibility, collaboration, responsiveness and quality — from source code integrity all the way to delivery and customer satisfaction— as the core of our company."

CollabNet has played an active role in defining the new Value Stream Management category that centers on a business value-centric approach to the product development and delivery lifecycle. Its product portfolio addresses the three pillars of Value Stream Management – value creation, capture and delivery – by providing greater transparency, context and measurement abilities for the high-performing, digital enterprise. CollabNet VersionOne offers Enterprise Value Stream Management solutions through the combination of its leading Agile ALM, DevOps Continuous Delivery and Enterprise Version Control platforms that came together when CollabNet acquired VersionOne last year. No other company offers a more complete or flexible approach to connect the disparate tools, activities and teams that comprise today's large enterprise software and IT organization.

CollabNet VersionOne will be demonstrating all of its Value Stream Management offerings at DevOps Enterprise Summit: London 2018, running June 25-26. Attendees can visit the company at booth G17.

To learn more about how CollabNet EVSM can help support enterprise DevOps transformations please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/vs.

The fourth annual DevOps Enterprise Summit London is Europe's premier gathering of DevOps practitioners, leaders, authors and thinkers. The conference includes executives, directors and managers from more than 500 organizations. The event programming emphasizes both evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations. The goal is to give leaders the tools and practices they need to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace. To learn more please visit https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/about/ or search for #DOES18 on Twitter.

Share This: Innovations in Value Stream Management announced by @CollabNetV1 at #DOES18 in London. Stop by our booth (G17) for #TeamForge #SCM #VS and #Agile demos

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enables them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of value throughout their application development and delivery lifecycles.

www.collab.net

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company.

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collabnet-versionone-combines-agile-lifecycle-management-and-devops-continuous-delivery-to-enable-enterprise-value-stream-management-300670955.html

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collabnet.com

