CollabNet VersionOne Demonstrates How Value Stream Management Extends Agile and DevOps at DevOps Days Denver

DENVER, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- #DevOpsDays Denver - CollabNet VersionOne ( www.collabnet.com ), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, is a silver sponsor of DevOps Days Denver, April 29, 2019, at Mile High Station and Iron Works. Value Stream Management (VSM) experts from the company will meet with technology leaders at the event and discuss how to optimize software development and delivery and derive the full benefits of Agile and DevOps by using VSM.

"CollabNet VersionOne is active in the U.S. DevOps Days community and looking forward to the Denver event. DevOps Days help inform our roadmaps and innovations, because we create solutions for this audience. The DevOps experts in Denver will share with us what they need from VSM solutions," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet. "We've seen organizations transformed by adopting DevOps. VSM enables the next level of transformation using DevOps because it not only makes software development and delivery smoother and keeps it in alignment with business goals, but in doing so, it boosts the ROI of DevOps investments."

DevOps Days is a worldwide series of technical conferences covering topics of software development, IT infrastructure operations and the intersection between them. Each event is run by volunteers from the local area. DevOps Days Denver will take place 2027 W Colfax Ave., Denver, CO., 80204.

CollabNet's award-winning solution Continuum helps organizations automate and measure DevOps success to accelerate software delivery. To learn more about Continuum, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/continuum.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

