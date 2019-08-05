CollabNet VersionOne Demonstrates Major New Agile and DevOps Capabilities at Agile 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile 2019 #Agile2019 -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collab.net), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, introduces its latest VersionOne for Agile management and Continuum for DevOps offerings, as well as its VS solution that combines both. The releases offer enhanced support for Agile at scale and Agile frameworks such as SAFe, and Value Stream Management.

New capabilities of the products make it easier for organizations to unify Agile planning and management, and DevOps and software delivery into an integrated workflow that supports Value Stream Management. Unifying visibility and data flow makes it easier for software organizations to manage development and processes based on priorities and value potential.

"High performing software organizations are bridging Agile and DevOps initiatives together through common goals that focus on business value," said Flint Brenton, CEO for CollabNet VersionOne. "To help customers deliver software that impacts the bottom-line, we continue to add new functionality that supports teams and the need for organization-wide, data-driven workflows."

With its heritage in enterprise software collaboration and integration, CollabNet VersionOne brings high-level management and the industry's most complete level of visibility for organizations adopting Value Stream Management. Its latest enhancements help customers improve data-driven decision making, the ability to capture and realize key KPIs that deliver business value, and unmatched capabilities to create a single workflow across the entire software delivery lifecycle.

As a founding sponsor of the Agile Conference spanning more than a decade, CollabNet VersionOne is demonstrating its new software in booth #102 at Agile 2019 being held now in Washington, DC.

To help customers improve software delivery performance in the face of continuous change, CollabNet VersionOne's award-winning and analyst validated leadership in the areas of Agile management, DevOps and Value Stream Management come together in its VS solution. It blends the strengths of the VersionOne and Continuum platforms to beyond 'done,' by orchestrating delivery pipelines, bringing together disparate DevOps tools – version control, CI/CD, infrastructure, testing and more into one unified platform.

Highlights of CollabNet VersionOne's new software capabilities include:

VersionOne ECHO – VersionOne to ALM Synchronization

VersionOne Portfolio Level Dependency Board

VersionOne Progress Data Visibility in Continuum

VS Exchange – Marketplace for custom and preconfigured Continuum and VersionOne extensions and workflows.

Continuum TestDrive improvements to streamline provisioning.

To learn more about VersionOne for Agile, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/versionone

To learn more about Continuum for DevOps, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/continuum

To learn more about VS, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/vs

Share This: Stop by booth #102 at #Agile2019 to learn more about @CollabNetV1's latest product announcements – an end to end solution for leveraging Agile and DevOps.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net.

Follow us on:

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal.

Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collab.net

