CollabNet VersionOne Demonstrates Value Stream Management for Agile Software Development at the SAFe Summit Europe in Frankfurt

Who: CollabNet VersionOne, recently named a leader by Gartner in the 2018 Enterprise Agile Planning Tools Magic Quadrant, provides innovations in Value Stream Management and supports teams' agile initiatives at all levels. The company's award-winning product VersionOne offers complete support for the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). To learn more about VersionOne, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/versionone.

What: Open to all SAFe professionals, customers and partners, the Regional SAFe Summit provides two days of regionally focused keynotes, technical sessions, customer success stories, exhibits and unlimited networking opportunities. Attendees will discover new strategies for delivering customer value more effectively, and gain insights into how some of the world's largest enterprises are leveraging SAFe to improve quality and accelerate time-to-market. To learn more about the conference or to register, please visit: http://europe.safesummit.com/#.

When/ Where: The first annual Regional SAFe Summit Europe will take place from June 25 through 28, 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany at the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center.

Share This: Say hello to @CollabNetV1 and learn about Value Stream Management in the #agile #enterprise at the @scaledagile SAFe Summit Europe in Frankfurt #Germany.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enables them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles.

www.collab.net

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company.

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collabnet-versionone-demonstrates-value-stream-management-for-agile-software-development-at-the-safe-summit-europe-in-frankfurt-300670965.html

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collab.net

