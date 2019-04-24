CollabNet VersionOne Helps Government Organizations Modernize DevOps and Value Stream Management to Accelerate Digital Transformation

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, today announced its participation as a platinum sponsor for DevOps Days Baltimore, April 24 - 25, 2019, at Baltimore's Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology (Columbus Center). Value Stream Management experts from the company will meet with technology leaders at the event and discuss how government organizations can modernize software development and delivery and get the greatest benefits from leveraging DevOps or a hybrid development model.

"Public sector customers face unique challenges such as regulations, security concerns and vast legacy systems to leverage. Their software development initiatives have to accommodate those needs while enhancing security in both the development processes and the software that is produced," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet. "Our solutions let government agencies build more secure software while also giving them superb visibility and management of distributed development teams. We look forward to joining the DevOps Days community for this great event."

In addition, CollabNet VersionOne will host an offsite happy hour from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on April 24. The event will be hosted at Gordon Biersch at 1000 Lancaster Street STE B in Baltimore.

DevOps Days is a worldwide series of technical conferences covering topics of software development, IT infrastructure operations, and the intersection between them. Each event is run by volunteers from the local area. DevOps Days Baltimore will take place at 701 E Pratt St. Baltimore. For more information or to register for the event, please visit: https://www.devopsdays.org/events/2019-baltimore/welcome/.

CollabNet has introduced progressive innovations while remaining dedicated to serving enterprises and government organizations through its family of products for secure Git version control, application lifecycle management (ALM), Agile management and DevOps optimization. To learn more about CollabNet VersionOne's solutions for public sector organizations, please visit: https://www.collab.net/solutions/industries/government.

Share: Join @CollabNetV1 at #DevOpsDays #Baltimore to talk about modernizing public sector software development and delivery and accelerate #digitaltransformation #DevOps

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net.

Follow us on:

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal.

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collab.net

