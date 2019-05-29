CollabNet VersionOne Honored as Silver and Bronze Stevie Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards for its DevOps and Agile Management Solutions

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collab.net), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the DevOps Solution category — for its product Continuum — and a Bronze award in the Software Development category — for its product VersionOne — in the 17th Annual American Business Awards.

Continuum, the silver prizewinner, revolutionizes how teams measure DevOps performance and optimize their delivery processes. By connecting fragmented DevOps tooling, processes and data into a single, centralized platform, teams are empowered with the real-time insight they need to improve delivery velocity, identify and eliminate bottlenecks, and lower deployment costs.

As one of the Stevie Award judges noted, Continuum is a, "great visualization tool for automating DevOps and compliance, while accelerating the journey from Software Development to Delivery." To learn more about Continuum, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/continuum.

VersionOne, the bronze prizewinner, helps unify and enable enterprise teams at all levels across the organization to envision and deliver great software. Stevie Award judges noted how the two solutions complement each other saying that Continuum, "is a good solution which provides substantial value in software development," and "CollabNet VersionOne provides a unified Agile and DevOps platform … great work!" To learn more about this Agile Management solution, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/versionone.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

Follow us on:

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal .

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collab.net

