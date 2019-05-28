CollabNet VersionOne Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best DevOps Tool

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, today announced that Continuum was named a 2019 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards finalist in the Best DevOps Tool category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

Continuum helps organizations automate and measure DevOps success to accelerate software delivery. It enables end-to-end continuous delivery, value stream orchestration and assurance that the organization is meeting compliance requirements. The tool integrates easily with Connect Jenkins, Chef, GIT, Subversion, Docker, Selenium, AWS and more.

"We are honored by SIIA's recognition for Best DevOps Tool," said Thomas Hooker VP of Marketing at CollabNet VersionOne. "As DevOps adoption becomes essential for business transformation, Continuum helps teams track business value through the entire delivery lifecycle. DevOps practitioners increasingly aim for total visibility over Agile and DevOps practices to better understand and improve outcomes and CollabNet VersionOne offers a solution to automate and orchestrate these processes for optimized software delivery."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for more than 30 years. The awards offers 76 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Continuum was honored as one of 137 finalists across the 44 business technology categories.

"The 2019 CODiE Award finalists are some of the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are thrilled to place a spotlight on these innovations and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Jeff Joseph, president of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors, evaluate assigned products during the first-round review, which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the Business Technology & Company CODiE Award Winner Announcement party, June 12 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Finalists.

Share this: Congrats to @CollabNetV1 ‏for being named a finalist in the @SIIA @CODiEAwards in the Best #DevOps Tools Category! http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Finalists #CODiE19 #SoftwareDelivery

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

Follow us on:

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal .

CollabNet VersionOne Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

SIIA Communications Contact:

Benjamin Price

703-909-4034

bprice@siia.net

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collabnet.com

