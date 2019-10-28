CollabNet VersionOne Optimizes Digital Product Delivery with its Value Stream Management Solution at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Enterprise Summit #DOES19 -- CollabNet VersionOne ( www.collabnet.com ), a global leader in Enterprise Agile Product Delivery and Value Stream Management, will demonstrate how its Value Stream Management (VSM) solution empowers DevOps transformations and helps organizations scale and continuously deliver innovation and business value at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas. Hosted by IT Revolution, the event takes place October 28 - 30.

"The DevOps Summit brings together the brightest minds in software development and delivery as the industry moves to drive more business value and agility," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet VersionOne. "Each year it is incredible to see the DevOps community grow and to connect with attendees about the unique challenges and breakthroughs they are experiencing in their organization. CollabNet VersionOne's Value Stream Management solution help optimize and scale Agile, DevOps and Continuous Delivery initiatives at enterprises of any size. We're excited to share more at the event."

CollabNet's core products include VersionOne for enterprise Agile planning and management, and VS for providing a connected layer of visibility across your DevOps tool chain, including enterprise-scale source code management, and value-centric measurements across the entire delivery value stream.

To learn more about VersionOne, its market-leading and award-winning enterprise Agile management solution, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/versionone . CollabNet VersionOne experts will provide demonstrations of VersionOne and educate attendees on how it supports DevOps and Continuous Delivery efforts at large-scale organizations.

DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 happening at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas. Attendees come to learn, share and connect with software delivery practitioners and business leaders to understand how organizations of all sizes have successfully implemented DevOps practices. The event boasts many opportunities to network with peers to learn from firsthand experience.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Agile Product Delivery and Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

CollabNet VersionOne is a TPG Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal .

