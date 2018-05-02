CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping

"In addition to our known strengths around collaborative development and agile project management, CollabNet VersionOne also enables enterprises to gather key measurements and metrics throughout the software development lifecycle and this is where we see the value of Value Stream Management as a strategy for enterprises to align software development with business priorities," said Eric Robertson, VP of Product Engineering at CollabNet VersionOne."

Robertson, who has been speaking and writing about Value Stream Management for the last several years, notes that many software organizations can benefit from this approach to improving software delivery. "As Agile continues to scale and DevOps maturity varies from organization to organization, hybrid models are in place," said Robertson. "Still, the need to gather and make use of KPIs, asses bottlenecks and ensure compliance are critical for any software development effort in today's world."

The report recently released by Forrester Research states that Value Stream Management picks up where Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) leaves off. CollabNet VersionOne has traditionally offered ALM solutions, both TeamForge (CollabNet) and Lifecycle (VersionOne) to empower organizations to deliver better software faster and make the transition to modern software development methodologies easier. Now with a high-powered measurement and metrics engine, offered through DevOps solutions, CollabNet VersionOne offers a complete solution for enterprises with hybrid environments.

"As the way our industry articulates the kinds of solutions relevant for software organizations changes and morphs with time, organization's needs have remained rather consistent. The bar is getting higher, but the goal is still to deliver better software at a more rapid pace," said Flint Brenton, CEO at CollabNet VersionOne. "CollabNet VersionOne has been at the heart of both Agile ALM and Value Stream Management and is committed to helping organizations face the competition of today's software-driven world and win in the marketplace with excellent software solutions."

To learn more about CollabNet VersionOne's approach to Value Stream Management, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/devops-lifecycle-manager.

To view the Forrester report, "Elevate Agile-Plus-DevOps with Value Stream Management," please visit: https://www.forrester.com/report/Elevate+AgilePlusDevOps+With+Value+Stream+Management/-/E-RES142463.

Share This: CollabNet VersionOne Witnesses Uptick in Value Stream Management for Hybrid Software Development Environments, recognized by Forrester for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping @CollabNet @VersionOne #DevOps #VSM

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is a global software and services company that allows leading enterprises and government organizations to deliver high-quality software at speed. With our platform and services our customers develop and deploy cutting edge applications by empowering their teams to scale enterprise-wide agility and DevOps across their software development lifecycle. With CollabNet, teams can work together to envision, build and deliver great software with confidence.

www.collab.net

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company.

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

1 "Elevate Agile-Plus-DevOps With Value Stream Management" by by Christopher Condo and Diego Lo Giudice with Christopher Mines, Jeffrey S. Hammond, Amy Homan, and Andrew Reese. Forrester Research. April 20, 2018

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collabnet-versionone-recognized-by-forrester-research-for-providing-agile-alm-plus-devops-solutions-for-value-stream-mapping-300640909.html

SOURCE CollabNet

Related Links

http://www.collab.net

