CollabNet VersionOne Releases Updates for Enterprise Software Development with Solutions for Agile, DevOps, ALM and Version Control

VersionOne Lifecycle, an Enterprise Agile Planning Platform

VersionOne Lifecycle provides agile planning and management at scale that enables teams at all levels—Enterprise, Portfolio, Program and Team—to collaborate, develop and deliver software faster. New usability improvements for agile planning and tracking include:

Team Room: Vertical Drag Support for Storyboard Swim Lanes

Team Room: Quick add story to board

Milestones: Drag and Drop

Learn more: https://www.versionone.com/product/lifecycle/overview/

VersionOne Continuum for DevOps

Continuum is an enterprise-scale continuous delivery solution for accelerating the speed, reducing the risk and ensuring the quality of complex software deployments. It enables teams to visualize and measure the actual flow of business value (e.g., stories, defects, features, etc.), contained within delivery artifacts as they progress through both automated and manual phases of the enterprise value stream. New features and enhancements include:

Configuration in Version Control

Audit Compliance Reports

TeamForge: Tracker Type

Support for VSTS/TFS

Learn more: https://www.versionone.com/product/continuum/devops/

TeamForge SCM for Enterprise Version Control

TeamForge SCM gives organizations support for both Git and Subversion from a single platform and ensures compliance, governance and IP security across all source code-related activities. New features and enhancements include:

Co-authors support

Improved code reviewer suggestion

Improved @mention user suggestion logic

Gerrit support for High Availability

Learn more: https://www.collab.net/products/enterprise-git

TeamForge for Traditional ALM

TeamForge provides application lifecycle management for enterprises utilizing traditional or bi-modal software development. It reduces the cost of development tools by providing a single platform that allows teams to streamline their software development processes and practices. New features include:

Multiple LDAP authentication support

Webhooks support for Tracker Artifacts

Planning folder Freeze

Delivery pipeline view in TeamForge (via Continuum)

Security enhancements

Learn more: https://www.collab.net/sites/all/themes/collabnet/_media/pdf/ds/CollabNet_release_highlights_TeamForge_18_1.pdf

"All of CollabNet VersionOne solutions are built specifically to enable customers to deliver better software faster—and ensure compliance, governance and IP security," said Flint Brenton, president and CEO at CollabNet VersionOne. "We do this by building software development solutions that unify agile and DevOps, which allow enterprises to have effective teams and optimal processes while using best-of-breed tools."

Spring 2018 Release details: https://www.versionone.com/product/spring-2018-release-announcement/

Share This: Spring 2018 Release from @CollabNet @VersionOne boosts #softwaredevelopment productivity #Agile #DevOps #TeamForge #Lifecycle #Continuum #SCM https://www.collab.net/company/news-and-events/press-releases

ABOUT COLLABNET VERSIONONE

CollabNet VersionOne is a global software and services company that allows leading enterprises and government organizations to deliver high-quality software at speed. With our platform and services our customers develop and deploy cutting edge applications by empowering their teams to scale enterprise-wide agility and DevOps across their software development lifecycle. With CollabNet VersionOne, teams can work together to envision, build and deliver great software with confidence. Visit www.collab.net.

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company.

© 2018 CollabNet, Inc. All rights reserved. CollabNet is a registered trademark and TeamForge is a registered trademark of CollabNet, Inc. VersionOne is a registered trademark and Continuum is a trademark of VersionOne, Inc. The names of other companies and products herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collabnet-versionone-releases-updates-for-enterprise-software-development-with-solutions-for-agile-devops-alm-and-version-control-300645189.html

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collab.net

