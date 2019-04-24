CollabNet VersionOne Shares Value Stream Mapping Strategies at Capgemini DevOps Series - Toronto

ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne ( www.collabnet.com ), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, today announced it will present and co-sponsor Capgemini DevOps Series -Toronto on April 25, 2019. In addition to sponsoring the event, Eric Robertson, VP of Product Marketing Management at CollabNet VersionOne, will join DevOps leaders to discuss, "Value Stream Mapping – Why you need it for DevOps Success."

Robertson's panel will take place from 9:25 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 25: ( https://www.capgemini.com/ca-en/events/capgemini-devops-series-toronto/ )

"I look forward to the discussion around Value Stream Mapping and sharing how it helps organizations assess and measure the current state of DevOps to effectively adjust for future success," said Robertson. "This approach helps DevOps teams take a holistic, data-centric view of their development and delivery process and leverage the right data to continuously improve -- delivering a better-quality product, faster."

Robertson will present with Jamie Wymer, Director Partner Development and DevOps Value Engineering at Compuware, and Rishi Singh, DevOps Practice Lead at Capgemini. Attendees will learn what value stream mapping is, how to get visibility into the current state of DevOps, and applications for success that are driven by value stream mapping.

The event will take place at Capgemini Canada Inc.'s office at 200 University Ave, Toronto, ON. For more information about the event, please visit: ( https://resources.compuware.com/capgemini-devops-toronto )

Share: See @CollabNetV1's @E_robertson16 discuss #ValueStreamMapping during @compuware @Capgemini #DevOps Series -Toronto on April 25 at 9:25 a.m. https://www.capgemini.com/ca-en/events/capgemini-devops-series-toronto/

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

Follow us on:

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal .

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

Related Links

http://www.collab.net

