CollabNet VersionOne Showcases Enterprise Value Stream Management Innovations at the Technology Business Management Conference 2018

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TBM Conference 2018 - CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management (VSM), Agile management, enterprise-grade Git version control and DevOps, is a Strategic Sponsor of the Technology Business Management Conference 2018 (TBM) booth 16 at The Bellagio in Las Vegas from November 5 - 8. The company will be featuring its value stream management (VSM) solutions.

Value stream management (VSM) is getting executive-level attention from IT, finance and other C-suite leaders because establishing a value stream based approach using enterprise class solutions improves business outcomes. VSM not only improves software development speed and quality, but it is essential for managing development and IT more effectively so that development and operations stay aligned with each other and with greater business objectives.

"The topic of Value Stream Management is becoming a top focus area for executives because it connects DevOps to the C-suite, making it easier for development and IT leaders to keep their organizations aligned with the greater enterprise," said Flint Brenton, CEO of CollabNet VersionOne.

"As leaders, it is vital for IT and finance executives at TBM to see VSM in action and learn about the benefits, so we are pleased to be at the event, share our expertise and learn about what the attendees expect from VSM," said Brenton. "VSM brings management, development, and IT together in terms of understanding the impact of software on the organization as a whole. The comprehensive approach provided by VSM improves efficiency and helps organizations make the most of talent and resources by keeping everything focused on what matters most at any given time."

VSM experts in booth 16 will discuss value streams, provide demos and share information about the best paths to establishing a value stream model. The company will feature its VersionOne and VS solutions.

Attendees will learn about using the company's VersionOne product as a portfolio and program planning solution to scale Agile which is important for achieving VSM.

Attendees can see the latest release of the VS solution that overcomes barriers to achieving VSM through expanded capabilities of scaling Agile, enterprise version control governance and furthering alignment of DevOps release management and delivery with value driven by the business through the Continuum product. Continuum's visual interface makes it easy for stakeholders to support business objectives by seeing and understanding the progression of what is being delivered.

To learn more about CollabNet VersionOne's VS, VersionOne and Continuum product offerings, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products.

CollabNet VersionOne's suite of enterprise VSM solutions work together to provide users the ability to scale and unify Agile plus DevOps, establish value streams and view and manage them in real-time using a single dashboard to measure, monitor, predict and improve important aspects of their product portfolio. This year the company has extended its VSM coverage in several ways including automated testing and mainframe integrations through partnerships with leaders Parasoft and Compuware. This extended coverage helps the development and IT communities and enterprises further their ability to deliver quality software at speed while keeping it aligned with business objectives. Also, organizations can leverage their existing investments in mainframe as they scale Agile and DevOps.

TBM Conference 2018 Las Vegas is a gathering for progressive IT and finance leaders to meet, develop skills, collaborate with peers and learn about the latest technologies for managing the business of IT. To learn more about the event or to register, please visit: http://tbmcouncil.cvent.com/events/tbm-conference-2018/event-summary-89a1c65461534e48a1a2deb9a21021d9.aspx

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collabnet.com

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company.

SOURCE CollabNet VersionOne

