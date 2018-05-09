CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit

"We are happy to be participating this week at Red Hat Summit," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet VersionOne. "We are particularly excited to be showing one of our newest solutions – VS for Red Hat OpenShift. Value Stream Management tools are now emerging to solve the problems associated with measuring business value across development tool chains. VS is an enterprise value stream management solution that provides visibility into the capture, creation and delivery of value across your upstream and downstream software development and delivery efforts. Our plug-in for Red Hat OpenShift brings these capabilities to the Red Hat community."

Red Hat Summit is located at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA and runs from May 8-10. Please visit the CollabNet VersionOne booth to find out how Lifecycle, Continuum and VS solve even the toughest challenges for enterprise software delivery.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is a global software and services company that allows leading enterprises and government organizations to deliver high-quality software at speed. With our platform and services our customers develop and deploy cutting edge applications by empowering their teams to scale enterprise-wide agility and DevOps across their software development lifecycle. With CollabNet VersionOne, teams can work together to envision, build and deliver great software with confidence. www.collab.net

CollabNet is a Vector Capital Company

