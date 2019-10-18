CollabNet VersionOne to Demonstrate Value Stream Management at 2019 Southern Fried Agile

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Agile Product Delivery and Value Stream Management, will demonstrate how its VSM solution, CollabNet VS, enhances enterprise agility by connecting teams and data on October 18th at the 2019 Southern Fried Agile. The is being held at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We're proud to be a part of the Southern Fried community," said Thomas Hooker, CollabNet VersionOne's VP of Marketing. "VSM advances Agile because it helps users to prioritize work and make the most of their development and delivery efforts by using data-driven insight to measure, track, optimize and keep software delivery aligned with business objectives. This is especially important for Agile at scale which requires keeping enormous software development projects in sync with your strategy. We are so excited to share how VSM helps you stay focused on delivering beneficial software."

Companies rely on Agile to help accelerate development and delivery, but they don't always know the value of what is being delivered. Attendees will see how VSM supports and enables Agile software delivery by providing connected workflows and visibility throughout the entire delivery value stream. The demonstration will also show VersionOne, the company's market-leading enterprise Agile management solution which is essential for VSM.

The Southern Fried Agile is in its 10th year and organized entirely by volunteers. Attendees come to connect with Agile coaches, thought leaders and practitioners to share best practices, gather advice and discover firsthand how organizations use Agile to continuously deliver value to customers.

