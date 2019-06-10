CollabNet VersionOne to Share Agile Development, ALM and Value Stream Management Solutions for Highly-Regulated Automotive and Defense Industries at Realize LIVE

DETROIT, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, traditional ALM, Git version control and DevOps, will showcase solutions to help automotive and defense organizations adopt agile practices and Value Stream Management (VSM) for software development at Realize LIVE, hosted by Siemens June 10 – 13, in Detroit. CollabNet VersionOne solutions help these industries power mission-critical technologies by improving software development processes, business value and governance controls.

CollabNet VersionOne lets organizations in highly-regulated industries make the most of Agile by unifying and enabling teams at all levels across the organization to envision and deliver great software, and manage and satisfy regulatory requirements with ease — all while capturing important performance insights throughout the entire software development lifecycle.

"CollabNet VersionOne has long served the highly-regulated, automotive and defense industries in efforts to scale Agile and develop mission-critical software," said Thomas Hooker, VP of marketing at CollabNet VersionOne. "The automotive industry pioneered the concepts of lean and value stream mapping that have inspired the software industry, and enabled the success of Agile, DevOps and now coming full circle to VSM for software development. By applying Value Stream Management, software teams can focus on providing greater visibility, better integrated processes and increasing value delivered to customers."

Whether organizations are just beginning to scale Agile and DevOps or they are ready for greater automation, orchestration and VSM, CollabNet VersionOne solutions can help. The company is featuring its VersionOne and TeamForge products at this event, and attendees can also learn to leverage VSM to visualize complex workflows and ensure transparency. VSM is the goal because it enables enterprises to establish the stability, predictability and efficiency in software development and delivery pipelines.

The VersionOne platform is a portfolio and program planning solution used to scale Agile, which is essential for achieving VSM. VersionOne also offers a centralized environment to adopt and implement Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) configurations, with support for key constructs, practices and metrics including communities of practice and DevOps. The company's widely-used TeamForge solution supports organizations in meeting process compliance mandates and gaining visibility into the application lifecycle. Attendees can learn about the latest features of TeamForge as well.

Realize LIVE is a premier industry solutions event, connecting the Siemens Digital Industries Software community with peers, partners, and products while promoting networking opportunities to learn, grow and optimize the tools. Realize LIVE brings together the PLM Connection Americas and many other Siemens customer events, to become part of this new expanded conference and expo.

To learn more or register for this event, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/3a9f021c-0b25-48a8-a092-e09f58de815b/summary.

