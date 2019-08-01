CollabNet VersionOne to Showcase Agile Management and Scaled Agile Advancements as Title Sponsor at Agile 2019

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne ( www.collabnet.com ), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, will continue its support of the Agile community as a Title Sponsor at the Agile 2019 conference in Washington D.C., August 5 - 9. The company will demonstrate its latest VersionOne platform that provides teams with better visibility into the value Agile initatives deliver. Attendees can visit the company at booth #102 to learn more and see how they can increase business value throughout the product lifecycle, and adopt improved strategies for scaling Agile.

CollabNet VersionOne will make announcements at this event, including the 14th annual State of Agile report, the longstanding and popular industry study. It also will announce the new functionality for VersionOne, its award-winning Agile Management platform, and how it scales Agile using frameworks such as SAFe.

"Our brand has been a leading voice at the Agile conference for many years and we look forward to gathering with this vibrant community in Washington D.C. next week," said Flint Brenton, CEO and President at CollabNet VersionOne. "We've seen how Agile transformations enable enterprises to carry out digital transformation initiatives and now with Value Stream Management, organizations are more empowered to make value-driven decisions throughout the product development lifecycle."

CollabNet VersionOne will also host an event to celebrate its customers. The event will include a special party featuring live music at Agile 2019 on Tuesday, August 6. "We wouldn't be able to innovate as an organization without our dedicated customers and their valuable feedback," Brenton said. "We look forward to honoring their successes at this festive event. This will be a more relaxed and fun summer event and I look forward to see our customers there."

Agile 2019 is presented by Agile Alliance. There are 279 sessions scheduled across a wide range of Agile topics. Every year thousands of Agile professionals from more than 40 countries gather at the conference to exchange ideas, learn about cutting-edge Agile practices, and engage with others trying to solve the same types of problems they are. To learn more about the conference or to register, please visit: https://www.agilealliance.org/agile2019/ .

