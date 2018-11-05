CollabNet VersionOne VS for Enterprise Value Stream Management Deployed by Airbus

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, announces that Airbus is deploying CollabNet VersionOne VS to establish value stream management (VSM), which is a powerful new way to make software development and delivery more effective.

Enterprise VSM shows businesses the effect software has on the organization, throughout the software lifecycle. This visibility allows companies to keep software decisions aligned to business objectives. However, in order to visualize the development and release pipeline end to end, you need to use a solution such as VS to scale Agile and DevOps and analyze critical indicators of the speed and quality of software product creation.

VS helps companies focus on managing complex interdependencies in scaled Agile delivery, and to connect software deliverables to business value objectives. Those attributes help customers such as Airbus transition to an enterprise value stream management based model.

The transition from the waterfall approach to Agile often begins with the use of different project management tools to handle various steps across processes. This is a common approach but requires too much time just to keep processes smooth. Also, this model doesn't provide a feasible path for scaling Agile and DevOps and achieving enterprise VSM.

VS makes the shift from waterfall to Agile and DevOps easier by overcoming those limitations. VS unites and orchestrates the flow of work and processes and enables value streams at scale, so teams can reduce waste and focus on work that delivers value to the customer and business.

"We are honored that Airbus selected CollabNet VersionOne VS as its solution for enterprise value stream management," said company CEO Flint Brenton. "Aerospace innovation will lead to experiences that we can only imagine today. But to turn fresh ideas into reality faster than before, companies need to align their software development with their business objectives. We have the strongest solution available for that. We look forward to serving Airbus on its journey to enterprise value stream management."

