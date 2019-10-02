CollabNet VersionOne's Value Stream Infrastructure Supports Business Agility with the SAFe Framework

ATLANTA and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne ( www.collabnet.com ), a global leader in Enterprise Agile Product Delivery and Value Stream Management, will share its latest insights and solutions that support software business agility as a sponsor at the 2019 Global SAFe Summit . Hosted by Scaled Agile, the event takes place in San Diego, California September 29 – October 4. CollabNet VersionOne plans to demonstrate how its Value Stream Infrastructure serves as a reference architecture to provide support for SAFe's commitment to Business Agility.

"Enterprises need to foster collaboration, encourage measurement and provide full visibility into the software delivery process," said Dean Leffingwell, SAFe creator and chief methodologist. "CollabNet VersionOne has been a long-standing supporter of SAFe, and we are pleased they are a sponsor of the 2019 Global SAFe summit. We look forward to hearing more about how their products and solutions support business agility, and how that relates to the adoption of Value Stream Management as a catalyst for successful software delivery and digital transformation."

"Agile product development, the combination of Agile and DevOps practices, is no longer enough. Product development must be tied back to business value at every step of the software delivery lifecycle in order to be successful," said CollabNet VersionOne CEO, Flint Brenton. "While SAFe is the operating system for business agility, CollabNet VersionOne provides the infrastructure to make it happen – connecting all the teams, tools and processes an organization has in place to gain context and visibility needed to speed time-to-market and deliver business agility."

To learn more about VersionOne, its market-leading and award-winning enterprise Agile management solution, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/versionone . CollabNet VerisonOne experts will provide demonstrations of VersionOne and educate attendees on how it supports the SAFe framework through features that align with software business agility.

"We are proud to sponsor the 2019 Global SAFe Summit and share our support of SAFe," said Eric Robertson, vice president, product marketing management at CollabNet VersionOne. "We believe SAFe is an outstanding proponent of software business agility, ensuring that value is at the core of all enterprise software development and delivery. CollabNet VersionOne's Value Stream Infrastructure provides the foundational support that ensures any enterprise can take full advantage and achieve Business Agility."

The 2019 Global SAFe Summit is happening at Marriott Marquis, in San Diego. Attendees come to connect with SAFe coaches, thought leaders and change agents to share best practices, gather advice and network and discover firsthand how organizations use SAFe to continuously deliver value to customers.

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Agile Product Delivery and Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

CollabNet VersionOne is a TPG Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal .

