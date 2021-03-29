Collaborate and Celebrate in the 3rd Annual Earth Week Summit: Teams and Trees

DENVER, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Team Academy is proud to present the 3rd Annual Online Earth Week Summit. This free event features a full week of live online workshops and happy hours, plus a month-long pop-up networking group open to the public.

"Over the past several decades, humankind has failed at job #1, which is taking care of the planet that sustains us," said Joan Gregerson, Summit Organizer and Founder of Green Team Academy.

Earth Week Summit: April 17-24, 2021 Joan Gregerson, Green Team Academy founder

"Too many people feel that there's nothing they can do, especially with added constraints of social distancing. In the Earth Week Summit, we're bringing people together virtually to share strategies that are working on the ground right now even during the pandemic."

On Earth Day, April 22, attendees can tune in for a live interview with Denver7 Chief Meteorologist, Mike Nelson. Nelson is co-author of the newly released World's Littlest Climate Change Book.

"This year's theme of Teams and Trees gives attendees a way to make a long-term impact by starting a team in their communities and an immediate impact by supporting the youth-led Mabinju team in Kenya," said Gregerson.

Summit attendees will discover how to take an idea and go from passion to action in 90 days by starting or growing a team. The Summit will showcase the results of the award-winning teams from the 2020 International Climate Action Challenge. Attendees will also learn how to apply to be part of the 2021 International Climate Action Challenge.

Attendees can also be part of the 1,000-tree challenge, helping the Mabinju Power House Youth Group in Kenya plant 1,000 trees. The Mabinju team grows trees from seeds and distributes and plants them at local schools and in villages, and focuses on working with youth and women.

"We're on a mission to empower regular people to step up and be the change they wish to see," said Gregerson. "The Earth Week Summit is a perfect place to start."

See the complete schedule and register for free at www.EarthWeekSummit.com .

Green Team Academy helps people get together, make a difference and feel better by starting and growing thriving green teams in their communities.

Joan Gregerson is the founder of the Green Team Academy and host of the Green Team Academy Podcast, Earth Week Summit, and International Climate Action Challenge. Joan is a coach, consultant, and inspirational speaker. Joan is the author of the Climate Action Challenge: A Proven Plan for Launching Your Eco-Initiative in 90 Days.

Media Contact:

Joan Gregerson

720-460-1122

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Team Academy