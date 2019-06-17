Collaborate With Edge: Leadership Conference To Take Place On Wednesday, June 19th At 1:30PM

"Now, more than ever, our current environment has highlighted the lack of women's leadership parity both in the workplace and in the political world. As we shift the paradigm, women want an environment that no longer encourages ignoring the disparity, but one that inspires change. With the Collaborate with Edge Leadership Conference, we have created an environment that fosters learning, camaraderie and most importantly… collaboration," said Algazy.

The conference will kick-off with an opening session featuring greetings from Ivy Algazy; guest speaker Kevin Law, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Long Island Association; as well as remarks delivered by conference co-chairs Jennifer Hoffman from Grant Thornton and Julie McMahon from Canon Solutions America.

Immediately to follow will be a lively panel discussion about reaching gender balance in the workplace and will include the following panelists: Jacqueline Bushwack from Rivkin Radler LLP; Phillip Eng from the Long Island Rail Road; Jennifer Hoffman from Grant Thornton LLP; Peter Kowalczuk from Canon Solutions America; and Keith Rooney from National Grid. The panel will be moderated by Nicholas Lazzaruolo from Grant Thornton LLP & Cheryl Korman from Rivkin Radler LLP.

The opening session will feature closing remarks from Nassau County Executive, Lauren Curran; Suffolk County Legislator, Kara Hahn; and Suffolk County Police Commissioner, Geraldine Hart.

There will be six break-out workshop sessions: Navigating Your Path as a Member of a Not-for-Profit Board, presented by EisnerAmper; 3 P's for Peace of Mind- Empowered Elder Law and Estate Planning to Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones presented by Genser Cona Edler Law; Shattering the Glass Ceiling: How Successful Women Negotiate, presented by Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP; Being the Only Woman at the Table presented by National Grid; Financial Confidence: It's Never Too Late to Plan presented by Mazars USA LLP; and Entrepreneurship, Is It for You? presented by Hofstra University.

Following the workshops, a keynote session will feature International Bestselling Author of The Velvet Hours and The Lost Wife, Alyson Richman. An interview style dialogue with Alyson will be led by Chris Sedlacek, from Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The conference portion of the program will conclude with final remarks delivered by Algazy and guests will enjoy a poolside networking reception at dusk.

Participating Event Sponsors: Canon U.S.A., Inc.; Grant Thornton; Rivkin Radler LLP; EisnerAmper; Forchelli Deegan & Terrana LLP; Genser Cona Elder Law; Hofstra University; Mazars USA LLP; National Grid; PSEG Long Island; Baker Tilly; Brookhaven National Laboratory; Clever Devices; Capital One; Fortunoff Jewelry; Littler; Marcum Search; Marsh Private Client Services; Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein, P.C.; Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP; National EAP; TD Bank; Wells Fargo; EY; and Long Island Business News.

ABOUT THE IVY NETWORK

Since 2013, The Ivy Network has taken the lead in women's leadership by offering executive level programs for businesswomen who are looking for professional development, personal growth and career advancement. Even the most experienced women leader benefits from our training which has been designed for women by women leaders. More and more, we find that companies want to support their women leaders by sending them to our Edge Programs.

ABOUT THE WOMEN'S COLLABORATIVE

Established in 2014, the Women's Collaborative is an innovative model that encourages partnerships and presents opportunities for the advancement for professional women. The Women's Collaborative is a catalyst to encourage meaningful conversations and support creative growth. The Long Island Association has been supporting the Women's Collaborative since its inception. Seeing a need to bring professional women together for leadership development, networking and as a resource for each other, the LIA committed to giving the WC a home at their headquarters.

