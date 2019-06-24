CollaborateMD Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollaborateMD, a leading provider of cloud-based medical billing and practice management solutions , has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available here.

"Despite the political headwinds that the industry faces, healthcare organizations continue to be dominant economic engines in their communities," commented Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "Organizations recognized on this year's list have also weathered mergers and reorganizations and have come out stronger. As evidenced every month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment numbers, the industry shows little sign of slowing down when it comes to creating jobs. And that puts pressure on employers to create not only robust compensation and benefits packages, but to create a sense of loyalty in the competitive labor market. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for going above and beyond to create fulfilling environments for the nation's professional caregivers."

"We are proud to be selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the best places to work in healthcare. We understand our employee's time investment and dedication, so it's our responsibility to foster an environment that's positive and fun; a place they enjoy coming to. At CollaborateMD, we are more like family and I think that's what translates to building effective relationships with our customers." – Douglas Kegler, Founder & President

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

CollaborateMD will be honored at the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Renaissance Dallas. Information on the award and dinner program is available here.

About CollaborateMD

Since 1999, CollaborateMD's innovative and intelligent cloud-based medical billing software solutions have contributed to the financial and operational success of medical practices and medical billing services in every state across the country. CollaborateMD's practice management solution, with its simplicity, intelligence, and phenomenal support, is used by thousands of medical providers and has processed over $68 billion worth of medical claims.

For more information on CollaborateMD, please visit https://www.collaboratemd.com/

