Collaboration Between Illumina Inc. and AstraZeneca Promises Groundbreaking Drug Target Discovery Using AI-Based Genomic Analysis Techniques

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Sequencing on Drug Development Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest market analysis reveals a promising trajectory for the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Drug Development market. With an expected surge from $1.3 billion in 2023 to a projected $2.9 billion by 2028.

The market is anticipated to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This growth is propelled by the transformative potential of NGS technologies in revolutionizing genetic research and advancing drug development.

The comprehensive report explores a wide spectrum of NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents, and key market players. It meticulously delineates market dynamics for NGS in drug development, offering insights into the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and the promising horizon of 2028.

NGS, founded on the concept of massive parallel sequencing that yields a plethora of relatively small reads, has emerged as an indispensable tool in genetic research. This technology has bridged critical gaps in research tools, empowering researchers to tackle complex genomic questions across diverse fields, such as de-novo genome sequencing, comparative genomics, gene expression, and gene regulation studies. As a linchpin in these research endeavors, NGS drives discoveries and lays the foundation for the future of personalized medicine.

NGS in drug discovery and development centers on two key facets: target identification and genetically stratified clinical trials. By leveraging the wealth of human genetic information, NGS facilitates the identification of drug targets, validation of therapeutic hypotheses, and prediction of safety profiles for inhibitory compounds targeting molecular markers. Its potential to uncover mutations linked to genetic diseases and identify target genes for future drug development is groundbreaking.

The adoption of NGS technologies is poised to unravel the genetic basis of human diseases, discover novel compounds, optimize drug efficacy, mitigate adverse reactions, and pave the way for personalized therapies. Notably, the pharmaceutical industry is actively engaged in population-scale NGS analyses to unearth new insights into human diseases. Additionally, focused NGS analyses in clinical trials are aimed at pinpointing biomarkers indicative of drug efficacy and safety. In the foreseeable future, NGS may usher in a wave of new compounds for the market, while genetically stratified clinical trials could be tailored to specific participant subsets based on genetic profiles and clinical biomarkers.

The report segments the global NGS market in drug development based on product type, end user, and geography, encompassing instruments, consumables, and services. Leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are at the forefront of launching innovative NGS instruments tailored for drug development.

A notable example is the strategic research collaboration initiated in October 2022 between Illumina Inc. and AstraZeneca, a renowned global biopharmaceutical company. This collaboration leverages artificial intelligence (AI)-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis techniques, along with industry expertise, to accelerate drug target discovery. The integrated framework of these technologies holds the potential to enhance the efficiency and confidence in target discovery, giving rise to promising drugs rooted in human omics insights.

Companies Mentioned

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bgi (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cd Genomics

Illumina Inc.

Integrated Dna Technologies Inc.

Micronoma

New England Biolabs

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Psomagen Inc.

Precision for Medicine, Formerly Apocell

Qiagen

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Report Highlights:

52 data tables and 39 additional tables

In-depth analysis spanning the years 2020-2022, with estimates for 2023 and projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Insights into market potential, product and service characterization, end-user segmentation, and regional trends

Exploration of key market drivers and constraints, with an emphasis on upcoming opportunities and areas of focus

Coverage of recent advancements, emerging technologies, and industry developments

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing R&D Activities Using Ngs Technologies

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

Technological Advancements in Sequencing Platforms

Shift Towards Precision Medicine

Growing Demand of Ngs for Designing Individualized Medicine to Cancer Patients

High Accuracy and Low Cost

Market Restraints

Limitations Associated With Ngs Technology

Other Clinical Sequencing Technology Challenges

Market Opportunities

Rising R&D in Ngs Creates Lucrative Opportunities for Manufacturers

Chapter 5 Ngs in Drug Development by Product Type

Introduction

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Chapter 6 Ngs Market in Drug Development by End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Centers

Other End-users

Chapter 7 Ngs Market in Drug Development by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Sustainability of Ngs in Drug Development: An Esg Perspective

Introduction to Esg

Sustainability of Ngs in Drug Development: An Esg Perspective

Key Esg Issues

Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg

Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Case Study

Environment

Social

Governance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies in the Market

Application of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Ngs

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Technology

Microscopy-Based Sequencing

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Patents on Ngs by Region

Chapter 11 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking

Global Company Ranking for Ngs Instruments in Drug Development

Global Company Ranking for Ngs Consumables in Drug Development

Global Company Ranking for Ngs Services in Drug Development

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psghsg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets