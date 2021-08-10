Collaboration between streaming engagement innovator GNB and U11 Productions.

"The actual viewers' emotional experience as they watch a show or a movie they love matters" said Galina Tomov, CEO of U11 Productions. "Our new deal with GNB will help us create new formats that factor in that key dimension in real time, with build-in and flexible improvement of viewer engagement." She added "We see a potential to move a step beyond raw content with GNB's technology for real-time viewer engagement, anticipating how a show will be enjoyed by our fans, the way they want to enjoy it and on their preferred turf. Better engagement means better commitment."

"U11 Productions is a premier maker of TV shows and movies. We are very excited to work with the U11 Team to elevate how their TV shows and movies are engaged with," said Rhonda Persidis, GNB's co-Founder. "To set apart content, especially streaming content, we need to start to focus on what is really valuable to the viewer and fan. U11 shares our vision of bringing fan engagement into their shows and movies from the start", Persidis concluded.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed at this time.

