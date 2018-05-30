Collaboration Brings Business Technology Training to the Hispanic Community

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for entry-level business digital skills has never been greater, with many employers expecting basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, as well as professional communication skills.

California's community colleges are the perfect place for students of all ages and from all backgrounds to receive those skills — and more than 100,000 do each year. However, many of those students take one or two courses then move on if they lose interest or life gets in the way.

California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Community college leaders hope to retain students through a new cohort approach to the Business Information Worker (BIW) certificate and a key community partnership with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC).

The BIW program, part of the Information Communication Technologies (ICT)-Digital Media sector, is offered at 86 community colleges across the state. The program is intended for students who are new to the professional world, as well as adult learners who need to refine or enhance existing skills.

"The Business Information Worker program is one of the best guided pathway options the community colleges offer those looking to enter the workforce and for stranded or adult workers who need to refresh their skills in a technologically changing world," said Steve Wright, ICT-Digital Media Sector Navigator.

Wright established a partnership with CHCC director Julian Canete, who is an avid community college supporter. Canete said the BIW program is exactly what chamber members need and will work with local chamber offices to recruit and support student cohorts starting this fall.

"CHCC member businesses need employees with skills taught in the Business Information Worker pathway," Canete said. "We want to put the 'community' back in community college by giving students the foundational skills they need to be quickly hired by local employers."

The cohort approach is being piloted at eight community colleges this fall. Students will complete required courses together and receive additional support to stay on track with their coursework and prepare for job interviews once they complete the program.

The goal is to increase retention by creating communities of students who share similar goals and having them learn from each other, along with learning from the instructors.

The CHCC will encourage local chambers to arrange monthly activities for BIW cohorts, including job readiness workshops and business tours. The chambers will also provide financial support for textbooks and other materials whenever possible.

The BIW program is split into two stages, each taking two semesters to complete. The first tier focuses on Microsoft Office and other foundational skills, while the second expands to cover topics like marketing, design and project management.

"With stages that build upon each other, students can take foundational classes that allow them to get a job in less than six months and take more advanced classes while they advance at work," Wright said.

Amity Perry, a business education instructor at Cuesta College, said she's looking forward to seeing the outcomes that the BIW cohort program will provide to its students.

"The BIW cohort model represents an innovative approach to providing students with hands-on experience and career support to help them prepare for careers in the field of office technology," Perry said.

For more information on the BIW program, visit https://ict-dm.net/biw

About Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy – Strong Workforce Program

Doing What MATTERS for jobs and the economy is a four-pronged framework to respond to the call of our nation, state, and regions to close the skills gap. The four prongs are: Give Priority for Jobs and the Economy » Make Room for Jobs and the Economy » Promote Student Success » Innovate for Jobs and the Economy. The goals of Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy are to supply in-demand skills for employers, create relevant career pathways and stackable credentials, promote student success, and get Californians into open jobs.

About California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) is the premier and largest regional ethnic business organization in the nation, promoting the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs and California's emerging businesses. Through its network of more than 65 Hispanic chambers and business associations throughout California, the CHCC represents the interest of more than 800,000 Hispanic business owners in California. For more information, visit www.cahcc.com.

Contact: Steve Wright

(805) 496-8583

196094@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaboration-brings-business-technology-training-to-the-hispanic-community-300656389.html

SOURCE ICT - Digital Media

Related Links

https://ict-dm.net

