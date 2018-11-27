Collaboration Drives Company Growth At Fagron Sterile Services/JCB Laboratories

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fagron Sterile Services/JCB Laboratories (FSS/JCB), a leading FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility and a national supplier of compounded sterile preparations, announced plans to expand the company in collaboration with the visionary leadership of the Kansas Department of Commerce. This collaboration will bring new jobs and investment to the greater Wichita area.

"The State of Kansas created a package of incentives tailored specifically to support the exciting opportunities available for expansion of the business operation in Wichita and was instrumental in gaining support for investment from the global parent company based in Rotterdam, NL," states Kevin Mohler, DBA, President, FSS/JCB. "Globally, Fagron has a number of potential opportunities to invest in and the fact they chose Wichita is a testament to the work ethic and dedication already demonstrated by the great people of Kansas in supporting Fagron Sterile Services growth to date. The additional investments in people and automation will allow us to accelerate growth of our ability to serve the hospitals and surgery centers that have come to rely on the high-quality products made right here in central Kansas," added Dr. Mohler.

The State of Kansas Department of Commerce PEAK (Promoting Employment Across Kansas) program was instrumental to growing the FSS/JCB business and operation. "None of this would have been possible except for the dedication of the great representatives for the State of Kansas and the Greater Wichita Partnership," states Dr. Mohler.

FSS/JCB specializes in the preparation of medications used for dialysis, pain management, ophthalmology, surgery and urology, amongst others.

About Fagron

Founded in 1990, Fagron is the world's leading pharmaceutical company dedicated to safe, quality pharmacy compounding. Serving 35 countries and over 200,000+ customers worldwide, an unwavering dedication to quality in providing superior products has fueled their growth for over two decades. In 2010, Fagron entered the North American market. As part of the only vertically integrated, pharmaceutical company dedicated to sterile compounding, their 503B facilities drive pharmaceutical outsourcing solutions on a comprehensive level across the continuum of care.

